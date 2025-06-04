Entertainment

Katy Perry fights Jet Lag with tiger encounter in Sydney ahead of Lifetimes Tour

Katy Perry is set to perform three sold-out shows at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney in June

Katy Perry isn't letting the jet lag stop her from seeing the sights!

The I Kissed A Girl singer recently landed in Sydney following a grueling 14-hour flight from the United States.

Soon after touching down the city, Perry took to her Instagram account to share a surprising yet unique way to help beat the jet lag with her 200 million followers.

The 40-year-old hitmaker shared a heartwarming video of herself in which she could be seen feeding a tiger at Sydney Zoo in the dead of night.

Perry was wearing a brown shirt and matching brown hat as she balanced a piece of steak on her hand and pushed it against the chain-link fence.

“Oh my gosh I've never had a tiger lick my hand,” Perry could be heard saying in the video as she fed the large cat.

The singer went on to reveal that she had just come off a 14-hour flight, saying, “Great way to beat jet lag.”

“This is what I did to beat jet lag last night nbd SYDNEY ARE YOU READY,” she wrote in the caption.

The unexpected late-night zoo visit marks the start of a jam-packed month for Perry, who is bringing her much-anticipated Lifetimes Tour to Australia.


Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour in Australia

Katy Perry is set to perform three sold-out shows at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on June 4, 9 and 10, bringing all of her iconic hits as well as some of her new tracks from her latest album 143.

