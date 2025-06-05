Entertainment

Diddy trial drama: video expert Frank Piazza reveals key evidence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was facing serious charges including sex trafficking and human racketeering since last year

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was hit by fresh blow after a forensic video expert, Frank Piazza, testified in his ongoing sensational trial. 

In the latest case proceedings of the high-profile court trial in which the disgraced hip-hop mogul has appeared since last month, a video specialist, Frank Piazza, testified after a series of testimonials.

Diddy and his ex-girlfriend, Casandra Cassie Ventura, previously testified in the trial that she was attempting to leave the InterContinental hotel on March 5th, 2016.

After the rapper became violent during the alleged "freak off", at the time the singer wanted to escape from the violence and she ran towards the elevator lobby when Diddy attacked her.

The distressing moment was caught on surveillance footage, which was reportedly trimmed by the rapper. 

Piazza confirmed that the elevator lobby video timestamp differed from the one hallway video by 5:55.

The elevator lobby video also differed from another hallway video by about 5 seconds, he said. According to Piazza, the compilation video reliably depicted what happened.

How many witnesses have been testified in the case? 

In addition to Frank Piazza, 26 witnesses have testified in the ongoing trial so far including Casandra Cassie Ventura, Bryana Bongolan, celebrity stylist Deonte Nash, Cassie’s ex-boyfriend, Kid Cudi also known as Scott Mescudi.

Sean Diddy Combs has been facing several serious allegations including sex trafficking and human racketeering, which he firmly denied. 

