Benny Blanco says he ‘dreams’ of having babies with fiancée Selena Gomez 

Benny Blanco recently broke his silence about his future baby 'planning' with his fiancée, Selena Gomez.
In a conversation with InStyle magazine on Wednesday, June 4th, the 37-year-old American record producer revealed his plans to start a family with his lady love.
The popular American record producer stated, "I love kids; I love being an uncle. I want to be a dad, though, God willing."
"I’m just dreaming and praying every day, I love making a house my own “I’m not in there with the staple gun, but I’m in there with tchotchkes and a lot of creativity and heart," Benny added.
He further disclosed, "I hate it when you go into a person’s house and you’re like, ‘Ooh, it feels like nobody lives here!’ I don’t want to be scared to sit down on s–t."
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco purchase a mansion:
According to Page Six, the couple, who got secretly engaged to each other in December 2024, purchased a $35 million Spanish-style estate in Beverly Hills, California, in February this year.
However, the Hal David Starlight Award recipient has not revealed when the two are going to welcome their upcoming babies.
Benny Blanco made this bombshell revelation after he launched his first collaborative music album alongside his globally known fiancée, Selena Gomez.
They launched Selena’s fourth studio album, I Said I Love You First, in March 2025.