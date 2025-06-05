Entertainment

Benny Blanco says he ‘dreams’ of having babies with fiancée Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their secret engagement in December last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Benny Blanco says he ‘dreams’ of having babies with fiancée Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco says he ‘dreams’ of having babies with fiancée Selena Gomez 

Benny Blanco recently broke his silence about his future baby 'planning' with his fiancée, Selena Gomez.

In a conversation with InStyle magazine on Wednesday, June 4th, the 37-year-old American record producer revealed his plans to start a family with his lady love.

The popular American record producer stated, "I love kids; I love being an uncle. I want to be a dad, though, God willing."

"I’m just dreaming and praying every day, I love making a house my own “I’m not in there with the staple gun, but I’m in there with tchotchkes and a lot of creativity and heart," Benny added.

He further disclosed, "I hate it when you go into a person’s house and you’re like, ‘Ooh, it feels like nobody lives here!’ I don’t want to be scared to sit down on s–t."

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco purchase a mansion:  

According to Page Six, the couple, who got secretly engaged to each other in December 2024, purchased a $35 million Spanish-style estate in Beverly Hills, California, in February this year.

However, the Hal David Starlight Award recipient has not revealed when the two are going to welcome their upcoming babies.

Benny Blanco made this bombshell revelation after he launched his first collaborative music album alongside his globally known fiancée, Selena Gomez.

They launched Selena’s fourth studio album, I Said I Love You First, in March 2025.   

Comedian Sinbad to break acting hiatus after five years of stroke battle
Comedian Sinbad to break acting hiatus after five years of stroke battle
Sinbad's new Netflix movie 'Straw' is set to be released on Netflix on June 6, 2025
Diddy trial drama: video expert Frank Piazza reveals key evidence
Diddy trial drama: video expert Frank Piazza reveals key evidence
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was facing serious charges including sex trafficking and human racketeering since last year
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson break up again after eight-year on-off relationship
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson break up again after eight-year on-off relationship
Chris Martin began dating Dakota Johnson in 2017 three years after his split with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant hint at secret marriage during 'Ballerina' premiere
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant hint at secret marriage during 'Ballerina' premiere
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant first met at a dinner party in 2009 and went red carpet official in 2019
A-ha singer Morten Harket reveals his Parkinson's diagnosis
A-ha singer Morten Harket reveals his Parkinson's diagnosis
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease that causes various problems with movement, mental health, more
Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to John Candy ahead of TIFF documentary premiere
Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to John Candy ahead of TIFF documentary premiere
Ryan Reynolds’ documentary ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ is set to open Toronto Film Festival in September
Selena Gomez shares 'Only Murders' sneak peek after richest women nod
Selena Gomez shares 'Only Murders' sneak peek after richest women nod
The 'Calm Down' hitmaker released never-seen-before glimpses from her upcoming season of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Katy Perry fights Jet Lag with tiger encounter in Sydney ahead of Lifetimes Tour
Katy Perry fights Jet Lag with tiger encounter in Sydney ahead of Lifetimes Tour
Katy Perry is set to perform three sold-out shows at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney in June
Diddy hit with new claims of $100K payoff for ex-Cassie's assault video
Diddy hit with new claims of $100K payoff for ex-Cassie's assault video
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused of bribing million of dollars to obtain Cassie's assaults video in 2016
Travis Kelce breaks silence amid Taylor Swift pregnancy rumours
Travis Kelce breaks silence amid Taylor Swift pregnancy rumours
Travis Kelce hypes up girlfriend Taylor Swift on buying the masters of her first six albums
Jessie J opens up about early Breast Cancer diagnosis ahead of surgery
Jessie J opens up about early Breast Cancer diagnosis ahead of surgery
'Bang Bang' singer share a candid video providing an update on her health
Ryan Reynolds upcoming film faces setback amid Blake Lively's legal battle
Ryan Reynolds upcoming film faces setback amid Blake Lively's legal battle
Ryan Reynolds upcoming film 'Animal Friends' was originally partnered with Sony Pictures