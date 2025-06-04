Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson break up again after eight-year on-off relationship

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have parted their ways once again!
Many sources have revealed to People Magazine that The Materialists actress and the Coldplay frontman have ended their nearly eight-year on-off relationship.
"It feels final this time," a source told the outlet.
The couple was last captured two weeks ago when they stepped out in Malibu together on May 16.
In March, many reports suggested that Johnson and Martin, after first sparking engagement rumors in 2020, had actually been engaged for “years” but they were "in no rush to get married" at the time.
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson relationship timeline
Chris Martin began dating Dakota Johnson in 2017 three years after he and his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow announced their separation.
In June 2019, The Sun reported that the couple had been telling friends they split the month prior but in August Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had reunited.
In January 2020, The Post revealed that Martin and Johnson bought a lavish pad in Malibu, California, to move in.
Later that year, the duo sparked engagement rumors for the first time, when Johnson spotted wearing a big sparkler on her left ring finger.
Last year, a source told Daily Mail that Martin and Johnson broke up a second time.
However, Johnson’s rep was forced to shut down the rumors, telling Page Six, “The reports are not true. They are happily together.”