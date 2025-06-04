Entertainment

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson break up again after eight-year on-off relationship

Chris Martin began dating Dakota Johnson in 2017 three years after his split with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson break up after nearly eight-year on-off relationship
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson break up after nearly eight-year on-off relationship

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have parted their ways once again!

Many sources have revealed to People Magazine that The Materialists actress and the Coldplay frontman have ended their nearly eight-year on-off relationship.

"It feels final this time," a source told the outlet.

The couple was last captured two weeks ago when they stepped out in Malibu together on May 16.

In March, many reports suggested that Johnson and Martin, after first sparking engagement rumors in 2020, had actually been engaged for “years” but they were "in no rush to get married" at the time. 

 Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson relationship timeline

Chris Martin began dating Dakota Johnson in 2017 three years after he and his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow announced their separation.

In June 2019, The Sun reported that the couple had been telling friends they split the month prior but in August Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had reunited.

In January 2020, The Post revealed that Martin and Johnson bought a lavish pad in Malibu, California, to move in.

Later that year, the duo sparked engagement rumors for the first time, when Johnson spotted wearing a big sparkler on her left ring finger. 

Last year, a source told Daily Mail that Martin and Johnson broke up a second time. 

However, Johnson’s rep was forced to shut down the rumors, telling Page Six, “The reports are not true. They are happily together.”

Benny Blanco says he ‘dreams’ of having babies with fiancée Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco says he ‘dreams’ of having babies with fiancée Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their secret engagement in December last year
Diddy trial drama: video expert Frank Piazza reveals key evidence
Diddy trial drama: video expert Frank Piazza reveals key evidence
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was facing serious charges including sex trafficking and human racketeering since last year
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant hint at secret marriage during 'Ballerina' premiere
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant hint at secret marriage during 'Ballerina' premiere
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant first met at a dinner party in 2009 and went red carpet official in 2019
A-ha singer Morten Harket reveals his Parkinson's diagnosis
A-ha singer Morten Harket reveals his Parkinson's diagnosis
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease that causes various problems with movement, mental health, more
Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to John Candy ahead of TIFF documentary premiere
Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to John Candy ahead of TIFF documentary premiere
Ryan Reynolds’ documentary ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ is set to open Toronto Film Festival in September
Selena Gomez shares 'Only Murders' sneak peek after richest women nod
Selena Gomez shares 'Only Murders' sneak peek after richest women nod
The 'Calm Down' hitmaker released never-seen-before glimpses from her upcoming season of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Katy Perry fights Jet Lag with tiger encounter in Sydney ahead of Lifetimes Tour
Katy Perry fights Jet Lag with tiger encounter in Sydney ahead of Lifetimes Tour
Katy Perry is set to perform three sold-out shows at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney in June
Diddy hit with new claims of $100K payoff for ex-Cassie's assault video
Diddy hit with new claims of $100K payoff for ex-Cassie's assault video
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused of bribing million of dollars to obtain Cassie's assaults video in 2016
Travis Kelce breaks silence amid Taylor Swift pregnancy rumours
Travis Kelce breaks silence amid Taylor Swift pregnancy rumours
Travis Kelce hypes up girlfriend Taylor Swift on buying the masters of her first six albums
Jessie J opens up about early Breast Cancer diagnosis ahead of surgery
Jessie J opens up about early Breast Cancer diagnosis ahead of surgery
'Bang Bang' singer share a candid video providing an update on her health
Ryan Reynolds upcoming film faces setback amid Blake Lively's legal battle
Ryan Reynolds upcoming film faces setback amid Blake Lively's legal battle
Ryan Reynolds upcoming film 'Animal Friends' was originally partnered with Sony Pictures
Kylie Jenner earns 'girl's girl' title after sharing breast implant details
Kylie Jenner earns 'girl's girl' title after sharing breast implant details
Kylie Jenner spills beans on breast implant journey, also reveals surgeon name