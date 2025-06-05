Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy glamorous night out amid pregnancy rumors

'Lover' singer and the NFL player looked in good sprit while enjoying the night out

  • by Web Desk
  |


Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted hand in hand outside Buccan, a trendy Palm Beach restaurant amid pregnancy rumors.

As per the obtained video, the Lover singer and the NFL player made their way to a waiting SUV after enjoying their meal at the upscale cafe.

In a shared video, Swift donned a black minidress for the romantic outing with her beau.

The Look What You Made Me Do singer added glam by styling her hair up into a bun and wore a red lip.

On the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end coordinated with the pop star, sporting a black shirt with black-and-white checkered pants.

As they made their exit, Kelce offered a quick wave to onlookers while Swift shared a cheerful smile.

The couple looked delighted inside the restaurant as they were seen chatting while looking over the menu, and Kelce was seen laughing excitedly.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce pregnancy rumours:

Notably, Swift and Kelce's recent outing came after the Blank Space singer sparked the pregnancy rumours with her latest snap.

The recent wave of rumors was sparked by an X account, NFLNotify, which posted a photo of Taylor wearing a black dress as she stood in front of a matching black car.

One fan posted, “I thought Travis Kelce was becoming a dad for a sec,” while another fan wrote, “Oh it does look like that.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying their budding romance since September 2023.

