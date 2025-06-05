Halle Bailey may lose son custody after DDG files motion to stop Italy trip

DDG has filed an emergency motion to stop Halle Bailey from taking their infant son, Halo, on Italy trip.
As per court documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper claimed The Little Mermaid star’s upcoming international trip might be a “psychological risks” to their kid.
He wrote in a declaration attached to his court filing, “In or about August 2023, during a particularly volatile argument, petitioner became enraged and threatened to end her life using my legally owned firearm. Without my consent, she took the weapon and left the house.”
The statement continued, “This incident was one of several in which petitioner’s actions posed a serious threat to her own safety and the safety of our son by creating an environment of emotional distress and danger within the home.”
DDG also turned down abuse claims made by Halle and noted he’s actually the one who needs protection.
As per the filing, she previously punched and slapped him, stalked him by hiding Airtags in his cars, and threatened to take her own life during arguments.
DDG’s attorney Larry stated, “A parent who has threatened suicide repeatedly — who has armed herself with a firearm while in emotional crisis, who has driven with the child in a potentially suicidal state, and who continues to escalate when emotionally dysregulated — cannot be entrusted to care for a vulnerable infant abroad.”
Halle Bailey's response on DDG's shocking claims:
Halle Bailey's lawyer Terry Levich Ross said during a court hearing on Wednesday that DDG’s counterclaims are “not accurate.”