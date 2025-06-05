Entertainment

Halle Bailey may lose son custody after DDG files motion to stop Italy trip

DDG claims Halle Bailey can be 'psychological risk’ to son in new court filing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Halle Bailey may lose son custody after DDG files motion to stop Italy trip
Halle Bailey may lose son custody after DDG files motion to stop Italy trip

DDG has filed an emergency motion to stop Halle Bailey from taking their infant son, Halo, on Italy trip.

As per court documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper claimed The Little Mermaid star’s upcoming international trip might be a “psychological risks” to their kid.

He wrote in a declaration attached to his court filing, “In or about August 2023, during a particularly volatile argument, petitioner became enraged and threatened to end her life using my legally owned firearm. Without my consent, she took the weapon and left the house.”

The statement continued, “This incident was one of several in which petitioner’s actions posed a serious threat to her own safety and the safety of our son by creating an environment of emotional distress and danger within the home.”

DDG also turned down abuse claims made by Halle and noted he’s actually the one who needs protection.

As per the filing, she previously punched and slapped him, stalked him by hiding Airtags in his cars, and threatened to take her own life during arguments.

DDG’s attorney Larry stated, “A parent who has threatened suicide repeatedly — who has armed herself with a firearm while in emotional crisis, who has driven with the child in a potentially suicidal state, and who continues to escalate when emotionally dysregulated — cannot be entrusted to care for a vulnerable infant abroad.”

Halle Bailey's response on DDG's shocking claims:

Halle Bailey's lawyer Terry Levich Ross said during a court hearing on Wednesday that DDG’s counterclaims are “not accurate.”

Zayn Malik shares delightful news after bold career move
Zayn Malik shares delightful news after bold career move
Zayn Malik kicked off new venture after concluding Stairway to the Sky tour in February
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy glamorous night out amid pregnancy rumors
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy glamorous night out amid pregnancy rumors
Lover singer and the NFL player looked in good sprit while enjoying the night out
'Love Island USA' Yulissa Escobar quits season 7 after severe online backlash
'Love Island USA' Yulissa Escobar quits season 7 after severe online backlash
Yulissa Escobar leaves season 7 early on after past problematic posts resurfaced on the internet
Romeo Beckham, Kim Turnbull part ways amid Beckham family tensions
Romeo Beckham, Kim Turnbull part ways amid Beckham family tensions
Romeo Beckham, Kim Turnbull ended their relationship amid a rift between the Beckham family
Comedian Sinbad to break acting hiatus after five years of stroke battle
Comedian Sinbad to break acting hiatus after five years of stroke battle
Sinbad's new Netflix movie 'Straw' is set to be released on Netflix on June 6, 2025
Benny Blanco says he ‘dreams’ of having babies with fiancée Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco says he ‘dreams’ of having babies with fiancée Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their secret engagement in December last year
Diddy trial drama: video expert Frank Piazza reveals key evidence
Diddy trial drama: video expert Frank Piazza reveals key evidence
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was facing serious charges including sex trafficking and human racketeering since last year
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson break up again after eight-year on-off relationship
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson break up again after eight-year on-off relationship
Chris Martin began dating Dakota Johnson in 2017 three years after his split with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant hint at secret marriage during 'Ballerina' premiere
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant hint at secret marriage during 'Ballerina' premiere
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant first met at a dinner party in 2009 and went red carpet official in 2019
A-ha singer Morten Harket reveals his Parkinson's diagnosis
A-ha singer Morten Harket reveals his Parkinson's diagnosis
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease that causes various problems with movement, mental health, more
Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to John Candy ahead of TIFF documentary premiere
Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to John Candy ahead of TIFF documentary premiere
Ryan Reynolds’ documentary ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ is set to open Toronto Film Festival in September
Selena Gomez shares 'Only Murders' sneak peek after richest women nod
Selena Gomez shares 'Only Murders' sneak peek after richest women nod
The 'Calm Down' hitmaker released never-seen-before glimpses from her upcoming season of 'Only Murders in the Building'