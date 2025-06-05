Entertainment

Zayn Malik shares delightful news after bold career move

Zayn Malik kicked off new venture after concluding Stairway to the Sky tour in February

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Zayn Malik shares delightful news after bold career move
Zayn Malik shares delightful news after bold career move

Zayn Malik has shared a delightful news after making a bold career move.

The former member of One Direction announced his first lifestyle collection, Scoville Season, earlier this week.

He took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 4, sharing his gratitude for new achievement.

Zayn penned, “I cannot tell you how happy i am to hear that free school meals are going to be brought back for all children on universal credit. I understand this issue first hand as it was a part of my own childhood. I'm beyond elated to think i have had a small part in bringing awareness to this.”

The Dusk Till Dawn singer added, “To me, it is common sense that all children in a country claiming to be first world. deserve to be fed so they can thrive in school & and in the betterment of their situation. It's a basic human right.”

Zayn Malik gets candid about ‘awareness’ on free school meals:

Zayn Malik also thanked his fans for playing their part in bringing “awareness” about free school meals.

He stated, “Thank you to everyone else that has brought awareness and worked hard to make this change. There are not many things in life that hold this level of importance for the future and our children. Today is a good day.”

On the work front, Zayn concluded Stairway to the Sky tour on February 4, 2025.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy glamorous night out amid pregnancy rumors
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy glamorous night out amid pregnancy rumors
Lover singer and the NFL player looked in good sprit while enjoying the night out
Halle Bailey may lose son custody after DDG files motion to stop Italy trip
Halle Bailey may lose son custody after DDG files motion to stop Italy trip
DDG claims Halle Bailey can be 'psychological risk’ to son in new court filing
'Love Island USA' Yulissa Escobar quits season 7 after severe online backlash
'Love Island USA' Yulissa Escobar quits season 7 after severe online backlash
Yulissa Escobar leaves season 7 early on after past problematic posts resurfaced on the internet
Romeo Beckham, Kim Turnbull part ways amid Beckham family tensions
Romeo Beckham, Kim Turnbull part ways amid Beckham family tensions
Romeo Beckham, Kim Turnbull ended their relationship amid a rift between the Beckham family
Comedian Sinbad to break acting hiatus after five years of stroke battle
Comedian Sinbad to break acting hiatus after five years of stroke battle
Sinbad's new Netflix movie 'Straw' is set to be released on Netflix on June 6, 2025
Benny Blanco says he ‘dreams’ of having babies with fiancée Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco says he ‘dreams’ of having babies with fiancée Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their secret engagement in December last year
Diddy trial drama: video expert Frank Piazza reveals key evidence
Diddy trial drama: video expert Frank Piazza reveals key evidence
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was facing serious charges including sex trafficking and human racketeering since last year
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson break up again after eight-year on-off relationship
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson break up again after eight-year on-off relationship
Chris Martin began dating Dakota Johnson in 2017 three years after his split with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant hint at secret marriage during 'Ballerina' premiere
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant hint at secret marriage during 'Ballerina' premiere
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant first met at a dinner party in 2009 and went red carpet official in 2019
A-ha singer Morten Harket reveals his Parkinson's diagnosis
A-ha singer Morten Harket reveals his Parkinson's diagnosis
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease that causes various problems with movement, mental health, more
Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to John Candy ahead of TIFF documentary premiere
Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to John Candy ahead of TIFF documentary premiere
Ryan Reynolds’ documentary ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ is set to open Toronto Film Festival in September
Selena Gomez shares 'Only Murders' sneak peek after richest women nod
Selena Gomez shares 'Only Murders' sneak peek after richest women nod
The 'Calm Down' hitmaker released never-seen-before glimpses from her upcoming season of 'Only Murders in the Building'