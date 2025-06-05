Zayn Malik shares delightful news after bold career move

Zayn Malik has shared a delightful news after making a bold career move.
The former member of One Direction announced his first lifestyle collection, Scoville Season, earlier this week.
He took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 4, sharing his gratitude for new achievement.
Zayn penned, “I cannot tell you how happy i am to hear that free school meals are going to be brought back for all children on universal credit. I understand this issue first hand as it was a part of my own childhood. I'm beyond elated to think i have had a small part in bringing awareness to this.”
The Dusk Till Dawn singer added, “To me, it is common sense that all children in a country claiming to be first world. deserve to be fed so they can thrive in school & and in the betterment of their situation. It's a basic human right.”
Zayn Malik gets candid about ‘awareness’ on free school meals:
Zayn Malik also thanked his fans for playing their part in bringing “awareness” about free school meals.
He stated, “Thank you to everyone else that has brought awareness and worked hard to make this change. There are not many things in life that hold this level of importance for the future and our children. Today is a good day.”
On the work front, Zayn concluded Stairway to the Sky tour on February 4, 2025.