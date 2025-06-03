Sports

Nick Kyrgios drops out of Wimbledon again after latest injury setback

The last tournament Kyrgios played in was the Miami Open in March, 2025

Nick Kyrgios, the professional tennis player, will not be playing in the upcoming Wimbledon tournament due to another injury.

Three years ago, Kyrgios performed better than ever before in a big tennis tournament at Wimbledon.

He made it all the way to the final match but he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Since then, he has hardly played any tennis because of a serious wrist injury that needed surgery.

Kyrgios apologies to his fans on Instagram:

Kyrgios took to his Instagram account to gave an update about his injury, saying, "I've hit a small setback in my recovery and unfortunately won't make it back for grass season this year."

The 30-year-old further wrote, "I know how much you've been looking forward to seeing me out there and I'm genuinely sorry to disappoint. This is just a bump in the road though and I'm already working hard to get back stronger than ever."

The last tournament Kyrgios played in was the Miami Open in March in which he won a match and it was the first time he had won a match in almost two and a half years.

When Will Wimbledon Take Place?

The Wimbledon tennis tournament is scheduled to take place on June 30 and will continue until July 13.

