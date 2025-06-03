Royal

Royal Couple unveils mesmerizing portraits of Princess Charlene, Princess Grace

Monaco’s Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene visited Salle des Marriages to officially reveal two iconic royal portraits

Stunning portraits of Princess Charlene and late Princess Grace are now part of Monaco’s royal display!

On Tuesday, June 3, the Royal Family of Monaco shared on Instagram that Prince Albert and his wife paid a visit at Salle des Marriages to unveil two mesmerizing royal portraits of Charlene and Princess Grace.

“On Monday, June 2, 2025, Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, in the presence of Mr. Georges Marsan, Mayor of Monaco, proceeded to unveil two portraits in the Salle des Marriages,” they penned.

The Royals continued, “These works depict HRH Princess Charlene and Princess Grace, and complement the series of royal portraits already exhibited in this symbolic space, including those of Prince Charles III, Prince Albert I, Prince Louis II, Prince Rainier III and HRH the Prince Albert II.”

They went on to share that Charlene’s portrait was made in 2013 by artist Madame Stéphanie Van Zyl, who also joined the Royal Couple at the portrait unveiling ceremony.

Sharing detail about the painting, the Palace noted that the artwork is a gouache painting, done on white paper and framed.


Meanwhile, Princess Grace’s portrait was created by Paul Werner Sochtig and is an oil painting on canvas.

“Both paintings are loans from the Princier Palace. Their location in the room was not randomly chosen. The portrait of Princess Charlene facing that of her husband Prince Albert. The portrait of Princess Grace is arranged opposite that of Prince Rainier III,” the Monégasque Royals further added.

Who was Princess Grace?

Grace Patricia Kelly, who is also known as Grace of Monaco, was an American actress and Princess of Monaco as the wife of Prince Rainier III.

