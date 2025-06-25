King Charles 'visibly stunned' by bizarre move at Palace event

King Charles III was reportedly left visibly stunned during a recent palace event.
On Tuesday, at St James's Palace, the British Monarch can be seen visibly stunned as multiple guests arrived wearing Crocs for a reception.
The King and Queen Camilla greeted notable artists and creative figures at St James's Palace for a special gala celebrating the Royal Drawing School's 25th anniversary.
The King acts as the Founding Patron of the institution.
Charles looked amused when he met with Tracey Emin and Grayson Perry, who were both wearing Crocs.
The King and Queen was accompanied by celebrated alumni and supporters of the school.
Charles and Camila toured a specially curated anniversary exhibition titled "The Power of Drawing: Marking 25 Years of the Royal Drawing School".
At the reception, the artwork from 50 prominent artists and former students spanning the school's quarter-century history was on a display.
The exhibition will open to the public as a free display at the Royal Drawing School's Shoreditch location from July 1 through July 26.
It illustrates drawing's integral function within a range of creative domains, including fine art, architecture, film, performance, and design.
King Charles also contributed an original drawing to the anniversary exhibition.
In an art piece he added a personal touch to the celebration of the institution he helped establish in 2000 alongside artist Catherine Goodman.