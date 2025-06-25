King Charles delivers emotional speech at Palace reception with Camilla

King Charles, Queen Camilla grace St James's Palace reception to mark 25th anniversary of Royal Drawing School

  • by Web Desk
  • |


King Charles has delivered an emotional speech during a recent Palace reception.

On Tuesday, the British monarch and the Queen consort of the UK attended a star-studded reception at St James's Palace to celebrate 25 years of the Royal Drawing School.

During the special event, His Majesty praised his cousin Lady Sarah Chatto while reflecting on the school's legacy.

As per Hello!, he said, "I can't resist saying a few very small words because above all, I wanted to pay a very special tribute to darling Catherine who, can you believe it, it all goes back really to when my very special cousin, Sarah [Chatto].”

Charles added, “And Catherine were young 18-year-old students at Camberwell School of Art and used to come bouncing into my room. I remember that was where it all started. So when I needed somebody to start the life drawing classes at my original old Institute of Architecture in Regent's Park, I thought Catherine is the ideal person.”

The late Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto, 61, is a renowned artist who even showcased her work at The Redfern Gallery since 1995.

To note, King Charles co-founded the school in 2000 with artist Catherine Goodman.

