Iga Swiatek sets up thrilling French Open showdown with Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka defeated Swiatek in their last match which took place on a hard court in Cincinnati last year

Iga Swiatek has reached the semi-finals of the French Open for the fourth consecutive year.

Iga Swiatek has reached the semi-finals of the French Open for the fourth consecutive year.

Poland's Swiatek defeated Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina with scores of 6-1, 7-5.

After this win, she has set up an exciting and thrilling semi-final match against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday, who reached the semi-finals by defeating China’s Zheng Qinwen in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek reflects on her win and prepares for tough semi-final clash with Sabalenka:

After winning the match, Swiatek said in a post-match interview, "I should have had better intensity in the beginning of the second set. When I saw my intensity go low I got it high again. I am happy I did it at the end of the set."

About playing against Sabalenka in the next match, she said, "Against Aryna it is always a challenge. She has a game for every surface. I have to do the work, be brave with my shots and go for it."

"She is having a great season. I will not lie. It will be a tough match but am happy for the challenge," she added.

Swiatek now hopes to make history by becoming the first woman since 1968 to win the French Open title four years in a row.

Sabalenka defeated Swiatek in their last match which took place on a hard court in Cincinnati last year.

Their upcoming match will be the first time they face each other at the French Open.

