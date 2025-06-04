Sports

Max Verstappen’s Spanish GP incident receives honest reaction from Helmut Marko

The Dutch racer, Max Verstappen, was dropped to P10 after receiving ten second penalty during Spanish GP

The Spanish Grand Prix has the potential to go down as one of most memorable and haunting weekend for Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

Red Bull Motorsport Consultant Dr. Helmut Marko has declared that it was a chaotic day for the Dutch driver.

What happened during the Spanish GP?

During the race, a late safety car messed up Max's strategy, which left him frustrated.

Forced to switch to hard tires, the 27-year-old could not grip well when the race restarted and he had a hard time controlling the car.

The chaos of it all ended with a contact between Red Bull and George Russell's Mercedes as they fought for the position.

Critics such as Nico Rosberg have labelled the crash as an intentional act of retaliation from Max.

Meanwhile, Helmut confessed that he had no idea what was going on in Max's head at the time of the incident.

The 81-year-old admitted that everything fell apart as soon as the Red Bull star collided with George.

Helmut shared with Servus TV, "I don't know what kind of misjudgement or thought process was going on inside him. And then, as they say, all hell broke loose."

Moreover, Max chance to win 2025 title looks slim as he has only won two out of the nine races so far, with a massive gap from the leading driver Oscar Piastri.

Max concluded the Spanish GP with a major blow as he was dropped from P4 to P10, after a ten-second penalty.

