When will Cameron Brink return to the court? Fans finally get answers

Cameron Brink, a promising rookie, suffered a devastating injury during her first season of WNBA.
The Los Angeles Spark forward recently made an appearance on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, where she showed off her on-camera skills.
At one point in the game show, Cameron revealed details about her injury, which left her sidelined.
Host Pat Sajak noted, "We've done a lot of these celebrity shows, but we’ve never started off with an injury report."
Cameron replied, "I was at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut…a casino, very lucky."
The 23-year-old made a heartfelt admission, "I tore my ACL, tore my meniscus as well. But, it's all surgically repaired now.”
She also offered some insight into her recovery timeline adding, "so, I'm good now, it's going to take a couple of months to be back."
The Los Angeles used the second overall selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Cameron.
When asked how she recalls that specific moment, the blonde chimed, "Yep. Second. Who knows how? Oh my gosh."
The 6-foot-4 player, known for her lushes' hair has also made a dramatic changes to her appearance ahead of her return to the court.
Making headlines for stunning game outfits and magazine covers, Cameron has turned to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie with darker hair.
Notably, Cameron Brink appeared in 15 games last season and gave average of 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per match.