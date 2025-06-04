Blake Lively, Justin Baldoin lawsuit takes big turn after judge’s ruling

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoin’s legal battle took a shocking turn after a judge told them to reach an agreement.
On Tuesday, June 3, a U.S. district judge Lewis Liman of the Southern District of New York denied the Gossip Girl alum’s plea to dismiss emotional distress claims on her preferred terms.
However, the judge allowed Blake to file a formal motion asking for dismissal without prejudice.
The ruling read, “Instead of complying with the Medical RFPs, Ms. Lively’s counsel recently advised us, in writing, that Ms. Lively is withdrawing her [infliction of emotional distress] Claims.”
It continued, “However, Ms. Lively has refused the Wayfarer Parties’ reasonable request that the withdrawal of such claims be with prejudice. She is only willing to withdraw her claims without prejudice.”
Meanwhile, Blake’s lawyers Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb claimed that she offered to dismiss those claims “because they are no longer necessary, and she will continue to pursue emotional distress damages through other claims in her lawsuit, including sexual harassment and retaliation.”
Her legal team added, “In addition, the Baldoni-Wayfarer strategy of filing retaliatory claims has exposed them to expansive damages under California law.”
Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds:
Justin Baldoni is suing Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400 million, claiming they tried to defame him via a New York Times article.