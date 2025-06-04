Kylie Jenner earns 'girl's girl' title after sharing breast implant details

Kylie Jenner has shared exciting details about her breast implants.
The Kylie cosmetic founder previously revealed that she underwent plastic surgery before delivering daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018.
Recently, a TikTok’er Rachel Leary requested the billionaire to share exact details about her breast implant.
Rachel said in a TikTok video posted earlier this week, “Please can you just tell me/us/anyone that’s interested, what it is that you asked for when you had your boobs done?”
She further noted that Kylie's breats looked remarkably natural and expressed interest in learning more about them.
Kylie took to the comments and posted, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol.”
For those unversed, Dr. Garth Fisher is a Beverly Hills-based surgeon and she reportedly also performed a surgery on Kris Jenner.
Kylie Jenner receives 'girl's girl' title from fans:
A fan wrote on X, “She's a true girl's girl for this, I'm sending those directly to my doctor.”
Another commented, “I HATE the Kardashians but good for her for admitting to having something done tbh. It’s ridic when they say it’s natural.”
“Kudos to her for (finally) being honest about her plastic surgery. More people should be,” a third noted.
Another fan praised, “I finally know what to tell my doctor I want, the kylie special."