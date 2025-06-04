Royal

King Felipe, Letizia step out before monarch’s 10th coronation anniversary

Queen Letizia and King Felipe attend special ceremony ahead of His Majesty's 10th coronation anniversary

  • by Web Desk
  • |


King Felipe and Queen Letizia finally kicked of festivities to mark His Majesty’s 10th coronation anniversary next week.

On Tuesday, June 3, the royal couple visited the town Town Hall, where an institutional ceremony took place.

During the ceremony, the King and Queen of Spain presented several awards in “recognition of municipalism.”

The Royal Family also released key details about Felipe and Letizia’s joint appearance.

“Brañosera, like so many other municipalities in our country, maintains a firm commitment to the conservation of heritage and a sustainable future for rural areas by strengthening the social fabric and reactivating productive sectors,” the caption read.

It continued, “After visiting the Town Hall, greeting the municipal corporation, and signing the Book of Honor, the King and Queen proceeded to the Argilo viewpoint, where an institutional ceremony took place in which they presented several awards in recognition of municipalism."

Their visit to Brañosera is part of the activities organized to mark the 10th anniversary of the Felipe.

Who will take over Spanish throne after King Felipe?

Princess Leonor is first in the line of Spanish throne. She will take the reign if or when King Felipe dies or abdicates.

Meanwhile, Princess Infanta Sofía is second in line of the Spanish monarchy.

Crown Prince Christian honoured with thoughtful gift two years after 18th birthday
Crown Prince Christian honoured with thoughtful gift two years after 18th birthday
Crown Prince of Denmark, the eldest child of King Frederik X and Queen Mary received the special gift
Prince Harry issues personal letter ahead of King Charles' birthday
Prince Harry issues personal letter ahead of King Charles' birthday
King Charles, Prince William, Princess Kate are set to reunite for Trooping the Colour to celebrate monarch's birthday
King Charles takes tough decision for Prince Harry amid surname controversy
King Charles takes tough decision for Prince Harry amid surname controversy
King Charles III shatters Prince Harry's reconciliation dreams once again with firm decision against the Duke
Meghan Markle drops Princess Lilibet's new photo on her 4th birthday
Meghan Markle drops Princess Lilibet's new photo on her 4th birthday
Meghan Markle shares Princess Lilibet's never-before-seen photos as she celebrates her fourth birthday
Meghan Markle set to receive big honour at LA Natural History Museum Gala
Meghan Markle set to receive big honour at LA Natural History Museum Gala
Meghan Markle to deliver a speech at the Natural History Museum’s Night of Wonder gala
Queen Camilla chooses neutral ground amid King Charles, Prince Harry rift
Queen Camilla chooses neutral ground amid King Charles, Prince Harry rift
Queen Camilla role revealed in the ongoing family conflict between King Charles, Prince Harry
Prince Harry honors UK veterans with emotional letter
Prince Harry honors UK veterans with emotional letter
Prince Harry pens heartfelt letter ahead of daughter Princess Lilibet's 4th birthday
Prince William, Duchess Sophie to make rare appearance without Kate Middleton
Prince William, Duchess Sophie to make rare appearance without Kate Middleton
The Prince of Wales will attend the esteemed royal event without his wife Kate Middleton this week
William, Kate's home faces security breach as intruder hits Windsor Castle
William, Kate's home faces security breach as intruder hits Windsor Castle
The Prince and Princess of Wales' residence security questioned after intruder break-in Windsor Castle
Dolly Parton coldly rejects Meghan Markle collab offer for shocking reason
Dolly Parton coldly rejects Meghan Markle collab offer for shocking reason
Meghan Markle made major collaboration offer to singer Dolly Patron recently
Princess Anne represents monarchy in Barbados as King Charles offers praise
Princess Anne represents monarchy in Barbados as King Charles offers praise
The Princess Royal arrived in Barbados over the weekend
Meghan Markle reveals heartfelt future business plans with Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle reveals heartfelt future business plans with Princess Lilibet
The Duchess of Sussex shared her daughter Princess Lilibet with her husband Prince Harry