King Felipe, Letizia step out before monarch’s 10th coronation anniversary

King Felipe and Queen Letizia finally kicked of festivities to mark His Majesty’s 10th coronation anniversary next week.
On Tuesday, June 3, the royal couple visited the town Town Hall, where an institutional ceremony took place.
During the ceremony, the King and Queen of Spain presented several awards in “recognition of municipalism.”
The Royal Family also released key details about Felipe and Letizia’s joint appearance.
“Brañosera, like so many other municipalities in our country, maintains a firm commitment to the conservation of heritage and a sustainable future for rural areas by strengthening the social fabric and reactivating productive sectors,” the caption read.
It continued, “After visiting the Town Hall, greeting the municipal corporation, and signing the Book of Honor, the King and Queen proceeded to the Argilo viewpoint, where an institutional ceremony took place in which they presented several awards in recognition of municipalism."
Their visit to Brañosera is part of the activities organized to mark the 10th anniversary of the Felipe.
Who will take over Spanish throne after King Felipe?
Princess Leonor is first in the line of Spanish throne. She will take the reign if or when King Felipe dies or abdicates.
Meanwhile, Princess Infanta Sofía is second in line of the Spanish monarchy.