King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's return to Countess of Wessex duties

Duchess Sophie visited the Countess of Wessex Studio earlier this week

Duchess Sophie has finally returned to her Countess of Wessex duties after her tireless efforts to represent the monarchy during key royal events. 

On Thursday, June 26, the Royal Family's official Instagram handle released delightful glimpses of the Duchess of Edinburgh from her visit to The Countess of Wessex Studios earlier this week.

They began the caption with the French term "En pointe performances" which means in ballet, the dancers move gracefully on the tips of their toes.

"At the Central School of Ballet! as Patron since 2003, The Duchess toured The Countess of Wessex Studios, which were named in recognition of her longstanding patronage and support of the school," they continued.

For her visit, the Duchess opted for a floral print wrap dress by Zimmermann, which she paired with matching heels.

During her royal tour, the 60-year-old British Royal Family member witnessed rehearsals of the dancers for an upcoming summer performance.

She also visited the Wardrobe Area of the dancers to personally overlook the quality of the fabrics used by her appointed management.

Sophie concluded her visit to the Countess of Wessex Studio after personally meeting with the staff and students from the Ballet School. 

When did Duchess Sophie become Patron of Central School of Ballet? 

The Duchess of Edinburgh became patron of the Central School of Ballet in 2003 and is renowned for her love of dance. 

She has been serving as Countess of Wessex since she tied the knot with Prince Edward in 1999.   

