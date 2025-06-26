Queen Mary leads diplomatic mission to Nigeria without King Frederik

Queen Mary of Denmark has reportedly embarked on a quiet, solo journey abroad without King Frederik.
On Wednesday, the Danish Queen travelled to Nigeria in a low-key two-day visit.
During her visit, she was accompanied by the Minister of Education and Research, Christina Egelund, which took place from 24 to 25 June.
On the first day, Mary met with the President of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.
The Queen Consort also attended the meeting which took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
She then addressed the guests at a reception for Nigerian, Danish, and international representatives from business, diplomacy, and government.
In her speech at the evening reception, Mary paid tribute to the "enduring partnership between Denmark and Nigeria".
It was publicly shared during the visit that Queen Mary has consented to serve as patron for "The 10 Million Safer Births Initiative" for a three-year duration.
The initiative’s goal is to provide up to 10 million women with access to safer childbirth by the end of 2030 across sub-Saharan Africa.
On her first day, she chose to wear a red wrap blouse by Jesper Høvring with a floral-printed midi skirt from Paul & Joe for her arrival look.
During her evening reception, the mother-of- four changed into a black paisley print dress from Altuzarra.