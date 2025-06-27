Queen Mary turns heads in mesmerising peach gown at special dinner in Nigeria

Queen Mary was a pure sight to behold at a special dinner during her Nigeria visit!
On Instagram on Friday, June 27, the Danish Royal Family shared an update on the Queen’s official visit to the African country, reporting that she attended a dinner event in Lagos.
At the dinner, Mary looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she radiated regal charm in a mesmerising peach, floor-length gown adorned with beautiful multi-coloured print.
The Queen of Denmark styled her hair in an elegant low bun and wore statement jewellery to accentuate the overall stunning look.
In the photo carousel shared by the Royal Family, Queen Mary was seen delightfully engaging with other guests and officials at the dinner.
Sharing about the event, the Palace captioned, “Captioned “Africa’s Century,” Her Majesty the Queen attended a special dinner in Lagos that brought together some of Nigeria’s most prominent profiles in art, culture and entrepreneurship. The evening offered conversations about creative collaboration and the continent’s potential and marked the end of the official visit to Nigeria.”
The Royals also briefed about King Frederik’s wife’s engagements before the dinner, noting, “Earlier on the same day, the Queen visited the renowned cultural center Terra Kulture, which works aimed at strengthening young talent in collaboration with partners like Netflix. Nigeria is today one of the biggest movie producers in the world and plays a key role in African culture and entertainment industry.”
“The Queen also passed by artist Modupeola Fadugba in her private studio. Fadugba's award-winning works combine painting, drawing and social installations and circles on themes of community, identity and learning,” they concluded.
Queen Mary’s official visit to Nigeria comes as part of the government of Denmark’s Africa Strategy to strengthen Danish engagement in Africa.