King Felipe attends 26th graduation ceremony of Armed Forces

King Felipe has attended the Armed Forces graduation ceremony amid Princess Leonor’s ongoing military training.
Princess of Asturias started her three-year military training in August 2023 at the General Military Academy.
On Thursday, June 26, the Spanish monarch presided over the closing ceremony of the 26th Armed Forces Staff Course, which was attended by 144 students from Spain and allied countries.
The key event was held at the Higher Center for National Defense Studies (CESEDEN) in Madrid.
Upon his arrival at CESEDEN, His Majesty received a warm welcome by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles; the Chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral General Teodoro Esteban López Calderón and the Director of CESEDEN, Brigadier General Miguel Ballenilla.
Felipe formally opened the session. Later on, diplomas were presented to the graduates by the director of CESEDEN and the director of the Escuela Superior de las Fuerzas Armadas (ESFAS).
As per the royal family website, “The purpose of the General Staff Course at the Higher School of the Armed Forces is to train future General Staff officers to occupy positions in national and international General Staffs.”
After the reception, the Spanish monarch greeted course participants and higher officials including the Secretary of State for Defense, Amparo Valcarce, the Secretary of State and Director of the National Center for National Research and Development (CNI), Esperanza Casteleiro.