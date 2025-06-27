King Felipe attends 26th graduation ceremony of Armed Forces

King Felipe presides over the 26th closing ceremony of Armed Forces amid Princess Leonor military training

  • by Web Desk
  • |
King Felipe attends graduation ceremony of Armed Forces
King Felipe attends graduation ceremony of Armed Forces

King Felipe has attended the Armed Forces graduation ceremony amid Princess Leonor’s ongoing military training.

Princess of Asturias started her three-year military training in August 2023 at the General Military Academy.

On Thursday, June 26, the Spanish monarch presided over the closing ceremony of the 26th Armed Forces Staff Course, which was attended by 144 students from Spain and allied countries.

The key event was held at the Higher Center for National Defense Studies (CESEDEN) in Madrid.

Upon his arrival at CESEDEN, His Majesty received a warm welcome by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles; the Chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral General Teodoro Esteban López Calderón and the Director of CESEDEN, Brigadier General Miguel Ballenilla.

Felipe formally opened the session. Later on, diplomas were presented to the graduates by the director of CESEDEN and the director of the Escuela Superior de las Fuerzas Armadas (ESFAS).

As per the royal family website, “The purpose of the General Staff Course at the Higher School of the Armed Forces is to train future General Staff officers to occupy positions in national and international General Staffs.”

After the reception, the Spanish monarch greeted course participants and higher officials including the Secretary of State for Defense, Amparo Valcarce, the Secretary of State and Director of the National Center for National Research and Development (CNI), Esperanza Casteleiro.

Read more : Royal
King Charles makes big announcement about Hollywood star after reception
King Charles makes big announcement about Hollywood star after reception
King Charles' foundation announces new A-list ambassador after Royal reception at Palace
Queen Mary turns heads in mesmerising peach gown at special dinner in Nigeria
Queen Mary turns heads in mesmerising peach gown at special dinner in Nigeria
The Danish Queen, Mary, is currently on an official trip to Nigeria to promote Danish-African relations
Queen Rania quietly arrives in Venice for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding
Queen Rania quietly arrives in Venice for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding
The wife of King Abdullah also attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez' engagement party last year
Prince William’s plan for Harry’s kids might impact Eugenie, Beatrice
Prince William’s plan for Harry’s kids might impact Eugenie, Beatrice
The Prince of Wales is considering removing the HRH titles from Prince Harry's children
Duchess Sophie set to fill void left by Harry, Meghan after messy royal exit
Duchess Sophie set to fill void left by Harry, Meghan after messy royal exit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal duties in 2020
Queen Mary leads diplomatic mission to Nigeria without King Frederik
Queen Mary leads diplomatic mission to Nigeria without King Frederik
The Danish Queen travelled to Nigeria in a low-key two-day visit without King Frederik
Prince William expresses ‘delight’ after Charles honours Princess Diana’s memory
Prince William expresses ‘delight’ after Charles honours Princess Diana’s memory
Princess Diana was the mother of Prince William, the Prince of Wales
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's return to Countess of Wessex duties
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's return to Countess of Wessex duties
Duchess Sophie visited the Countess of Wessex Studio earlier this week
Kate Middleton, Prince William blasted for being 'out of touch'
Kate Middleton, Prince William blasted for being 'out of touch'
The Prince and Princess of Wales advised to take 'lesson' from King Charles before ascending to throne
Prince William urges world leaders to treat climate change
Prince William urges world leaders to treat climate change
The Prince of Wales held a top-level meeting to address the important role Indigenous people play
King Charles drops exciting video after poking fun at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles drops exciting video after poking fun at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Royal Family shares first statement after taking a sharp dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's viral dance
Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie’s bond praised amid her rising royal role
Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie’s bond praised amid her rising royal role
The Princess of Wales and Duchess Sophie showcased a 'highly unique sisterhood act' at recent royal event