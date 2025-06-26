Kate Middleton, Prince William blasted for being 'out of touch'

The Prince and Princess of Wales advised to take 'lesson' from King Charles before ascending to throne

Prince William and Kate Middleton have landed in trouble after future King's 43rd birthday post.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have seemingly sparked backlash with a heartfelt birthday tribute shared by Kate for her husband on their official Instagram account on June 21.

In an unseen photo, the elder son of King Charles was seen affectionately holding the face of one of the puppies birthed by their dog Orla.

The adorable post which garnered immense praises from Royal fans worldwide, did not sit well with the vice president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), who criticised William and Kate for being "out of touch" from their pets.

As reported by Mirror, Elisa Allen in her official statement noted, "The Prince and Princess of Wales should know that shelters here and worldwide are overflowing with puppies desperate for a second chance at a loving home and that churning out a litter in the midst of this animal homelessness crisis is staggeringly out of touch."

Drawing comparison between the heir to the throne and his father, Elisa added, "If William is going to lead, he might well take a lesson from King Charles and Queen Camilla, who have chosen to adopt from a shelter rather than contribute to the problem."

The harsh criticism from the animal activist sparked a debate online with some fans supporting Kate and William's right to breed their own pets.

