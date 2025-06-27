Princess Rajwa, Hussein leave baby Iman behind for Jeff Bezos pre-wedding party

Princess Iman made it to Venice but not to Jeff Bezos’ glamourous wedding party!
On Thursday, June 26, Princess Rajwa, her husband, Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan made an unexpected arrival in Venice with their baby daughter for Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's destination nuptials.
The Crown Prince was spotted holding held his ten-month-old daughter in his arms as they stepped into a water taxi after landing at Venice's Marco Polo airport.
Their appearance comes just hours after Prince Hussein’s mother, Queen Rania of Jordan touched down in Venice, wearing an all-black outfit.
Later in the evening, the royal couple and Queen Rania joined Bezos and Sánchez for their pre-wedding party at the Chiesa della Madonna dell'Orto.
While the three of them turned heads at the starry event, baby Iman was noticeably absent, most likely left at the hotel by the couple for the evening.
The Jordanian royal family has old relationship with the Amazon founder as he previously visited them at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman in 2016.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's three-day Italian wedding kicked off on Thursday, June 26 and will end on Saturday, June 28.
The couple rented out the Aman Hotel in Venice for their closest friends and family to stay during his destination wedding.