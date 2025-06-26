Prince William’s plan for Harry’s kids might impact Eugenie, Beatrice

Prince William is reportedly considering a decision regarding the titles of his niece and nephew, Archie and Lilibet which could have a direct impact on the future roles of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice within the monarchy.
According to the new claims, the Prince of Wales is considering removing the HRH titles from Prince Harry's children when he becomes the monarch.
As per the sources, Prince William might restrict HRH usage to working royals only as a result, which would also impact family members like Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
Notably, the Princesses of York are not working royals, but they do have HRH titles.
While conversing with Dailymail, a courtier said, "Why on earth are Harry and Meghan so bothered about all these titles? They are meant to be pursuing a new life in America."
The decision comes after revelations that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sought British passports for Archie and Lilibet with their HRH titles on the application.
This passport application is believed to have prompted the heir to the throne to act.
As per claims this was "so that when they grow older, they can decide for themselves whether they want to become working royals, or stay out of public life."
In 2020 after Harry and Meghan stepped down from Royal duties, Buckingham Palace statement specified, "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."