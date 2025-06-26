Prince William expresses ‘delight’ after Charles honours Princess Diana’s memory

Princess Diana was the mother of Prince William, the Prince of Wales

Prince William shared his feelings of “delight” after his uncle Charles Earl Spencer honoured a heartfelt memory of Princess Diana.

Shortly after the 9th Earl flashed back to the past with an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, June 26, the Prince of Wales took to his and Kate Middleton’s joint account to express his joyful feeling.

In the post, the UK’s future king dropped a carousel of photos and videos from his meeting with leaders and Indigenous People’s and philanthropic institutions before the high-stakes 2025 COP30.

Expressing “delight,” Prince William penned, “Delighted to bring together leaders, Indigenous People’s and philanthropic institutions ahead of COP30 in Brazil at St James’s Palace today.”

He continued to share, “Indigenous Peoples and local communities lead the way in protecting nature. Their role is vital and must be supported. Today’s discussion was all about turning commitment into action, and making sure Indigenous knowledge and experience shape the road to COP30 and beyond.”

The post featured glimpses from his top-level meeting and warm interaction with the Indigenous People.

Charles Earl Spencer honours Princess Diana with heartwarming post:

On Thursday, June 26, Charles Earl Spencer shared a throwback family photo in his new Instagram post featuring his sister, Princess Diana – the late mother of Princes William and Harry.

In the caption, he penned, “Trying to remember what this rather formal family photograph was for - it shows my sisters and brothers in law, flanking my father and stepmother, at the base of the main staircase (in the central hallway, known as the Saloon) at @althorphouse in the late ‘80s.”

He added, “Perhaps it was something to do with my father’s 65th birthday, in January 1989? Definitely an ‘80s air to it all….”

The image showed the People’s Princess all smiles in an elegant maroon dress as she posed with her family for the photograph.

