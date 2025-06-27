King Charles makes big announcement about Hollywood star after reception

King Charles' foundation announces new A-list ambassador after Royal reception at Palace

  • by Web Desk
  • |


King Charles’ foundation has made a delightful announcement after royal reception.

The King's Foundation has announced the Academy Award-winning star Kate Winslet a new ambassador of the organisation.

Kate is not the only celebrity who has partnered up with the monarch’s foundation, many athletes, actors and television personalities have joined forces with the King's Foundation.

The list of renowned stars include former England football captain David Beckham, actor Sienna Miller, musicians Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster, rugby player Maro Itoje, and television personalities Alan Titchmarsh, Raymond Blanc, Sarah Beeny, Patrick Grant, George Clarke and Jools Holland.

As per GB News, Kate expressed gratitude on receiving this new role, "I am delighted to become an Ambassador for The King's Foundation in the charity's 35th anniversary year. One of my passions is exploring ways that we can protect and promote the natural world - something I have in common with His Majesty!"

She added, "I am therefore thrilled to put this passion into practice by working with the King's Foundation. I look forward to supporting the charity's life-changing work to build sustainable communities and transform lives into the future."

Notably, Charles established the King's Foundation in 1990 when he was Prince of Wales.

Read more : Royal
King Felipe attends 26th graduation ceremony of Armed Forces
King Felipe attends 26th graduation ceremony of Armed Forces
King Felipe presides over the 26th closing ceremony of Armed Forces amid Princess Leonor military training
Queen Mary turns heads in mesmerising peach gown at special dinner in Nigeria
Queen Mary turns heads in mesmerising peach gown at special dinner in Nigeria
The Danish Queen, Mary, is currently on an official trip to Nigeria to promote Danish-African relations
Queen Rania quietly arrives in Venice for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding
Queen Rania quietly arrives in Venice for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding
The wife of King Abdullah also attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's engagement party last year
Prince William’s plan for Harry’s kids might impact Eugenie, Beatrice
Prince William’s plan for Harry’s kids might impact Eugenie, Beatrice
The Prince of Wales is considering removing the HRH titles from Prince Harry's children
Duchess Sophie set to fill void left by Harry, Meghan after messy royal exit
Duchess Sophie set to fill void left by Harry, Meghan after messy royal exit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal duties in 2020
Queen Mary leads diplomatic mission to Nigeria without King Frederik
Queen Mary leads diplomatic mission to Nigeria without King Frederik
The Danish Queen travelled to Nigeria in a low-key two-day visit without King Frederik
Prince William expresses ‘delight’ after Charles honours Princess Diana’s memory
Prince William expresses ‘delight’ after Charles honours Princess Diana’s memory
Princess Diana was the mother of Prince William, the Prince of Wales
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's return to Countess of Wessex duties
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's return to Countess of Wessex duties
Duchess Sophie visited the Countess of Wessex Studio earlier this week
Kate Middleton, Prince William blasted for being 'out of touch'
Kate Middleton, Prince William blasted for being 'out of touch'
The Prince and Princess of Wales advised to take 'lesson' from King Charles before ascending to throne
Prince William urges world leaders to treat climate change
Prince William urges world leaders to treat climate change
The Prince of Wales held a top-level meeting to address the important role Indigenous people play
King Charles drops exciting video after poking fun at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles drops exciting video after poking fun at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Royal Family shares first statement after taking a sharp dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's viral dance
Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie’s bond praised amid her rising royal role
Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie’s bond praised amid her rising royal role
The Princess of Wales and Duchess Sophie showcased a 'highly unique sisterhood act' at recent royal event