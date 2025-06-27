King Charles makes big announcement about Hollywood star after reception

King Charles’ foundation has made a delightful announcement after royal reception.
The King's Foundation has announced the Academy Award-winning star Kate Winslet a new ambassador of the organisation.
Kate is not the only celebrity who has partnered up with the monarch’s foundation, many athletes, actors and television personalities have joined forces with the King's Foundation.
The list of renowned stars include former England football captain David Beckham, actor Sienna Miller, musicians Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster, rugby player Maro Itoje, and television personalities Alan Titchmarsh, Raymond Blanc, Sarah Beeny, Patrick Grant, George Clarke and Jools Holland.
As per GB News, Kate expressed gratitude on receiving this new role, "I am delighted to become an Ambassador for The King's Foundation in the charity's 35th anniversary year. One of my passions is exploring ways that we can protect and promote the natural world - something I have in common with His Majesty!"
She added, "I am therefore thrilled to put this passion into practice by working with the King's Foundation. I look forward to supporting the charity's life-changing work to build sustainable communities and transform lives into the future."
Notably, Charles established the King's Foundation in 1990 when he was Prince of Wales.