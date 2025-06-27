Prince William delivers poignant message in final episode of BBC series

Prince William has given a poignant message in the sixth and final episode of his BBC docuseries, Guardians.
On Friday, June 27, the last episode of the wildlife show was released on BBC Earth's YouTube channel.
The Prince of Wales gave a special message, highlighting the role of an all-female group of Indigenous warriors in protecting the Amazon rainforest.
He said, "Among those defending it are 'guerreiras,' or women warriors, standing firm for their people, their land and a way of life passed down through generations. In this episode, we witness their courage in helping protect not just the forest's future, but the culture and wisdom rooted within it."
William also explained how the Caru indigenous land "is under increasing threat from criminal gangs engaged in illegal logging, poaching, wildfires and the constant demand for natural resources."
The female warriors, who are a part of the Guajajara People, patrol their ancestral lands using modern technology.
It was William’s mission to highlight the role of rangers and individuals, who risk their lives defending wildlife and ecosystems daily, in Guardians.
For those unversed, the Prince of Wales and The Royal Foundation lunched the six-part series on May 23, as a part of United for Wildlife programme.