Sci-Tech

WWDC 2025: iOS 26 likely to bring new features for iPhone users

Apple is expected to unveil changes to its operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, and more at WWDC 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
WWDC 2025: iOS 26 likely to bring new features for iPhone users
WWDC 2025: iOS 26 likely to bring new features for iPhone users

iOS 26 is anticipated to be unleashed at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025).

The Cupertino-based tech giant is highly expected to announce a revamped design with the iOS 26 update.

Notably, a new report sheds some light on a few new features that could make their way to Apple Music, Messages, Notes, and CarPlay. iOS 26 (formerly expected to arrive as iOS 19) will be launched to eligible iPhone models later this year.

Apple's messages app to get support for translation, polls

According to 9to5Mac, Apple will introduce a new automatic translation feature on the Messages app when iOS 26 rolls out.

It is said to automatically translate messages that are sent and received and could come in handy while interacting with users who speak another language, especially while travelling.

The Messages app is likely to add support for creating polls, a feature that is already offered by rival WhatsApp.

To note, it is unclear whether these features will be fully supported on older devices that lack support for Apple's AI suite.

Apple is expected to redesign its smartphone, tablet, and wearable operating systems at WWDC 2025 this year, and the CarPlay experience is likely to get an upgrade.

WWDC 2025 date

WWDC 2025 is officially set to begin on June 9, 2025, at 10am PDT. 

The company is expected to unveil changes to its operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS.

How to watch WWDC 2025?

You can watch the keynote and subsequent sessions through Apple’s event page or head to Apple’s YouTube channel to watch them. 

Snapchat introduces new development tools for creating games
Snapchat introduces new development tools for creating games
Bitmoji Suite brings new tools for personalising and animating Bitmoji, providing enhanced experience
TikTok launches AI-centric smart keyword filters to restrict content
TikTok launches AI-centric smart keyword filters to restrict content
TikTok's latest tool displays which additional keywords are being filtered along with the actual ones
Samsung plans to partner with Perplexity AI: Report
Samsung plans to partner with Perplexity AI: Report
Samsung aims to include Perplexity’s service as a default assistant option in its upcoming flagship Galaxy S26 device
Meta plans to fully automate advertising with AI: Report
Meta plans to fully automate advertising with AI: Report
Meta plans to let advertisers personalise ads using AI so that users view various versions of same ad in real time
TikTok releases a new music insights platform for artists: What’s inside
TikTok releases a new music insights platform for artists: What’s inside
This platform includes step-by-step guides to TikTok’s tools, features, additional support and resources
Microsoft Bing adds OpenAI’s Sora video generator: How does it work?
Microsoft Bing adds OpenAI’s Sora video generator: How does it work?
New AI feature uses OpenAI’s Sora model to let users generate videos from text prompts
WhatsApp latest news: Android users can create custom AI chatbots
WhatsApp latest news: Android users can create custom AI chatbots
Custom AI chatbot creation is similar to one on Instagram and Messenger, offering enhanced experience
WWDC 2025: Apple plans to launch overhauled Shortcuts app
WWDC 2025: Apple plans to launch overhauled Shortcuts app
Revamped Shortcuts app may allow users to create custom interactions using Apple Intelligence models
WhatsApp update: iPhone users can now copy chunks of messages
WhatsApp update: iPhone users can now copy chunks of messages
This feature works seamlessly across all types of conversations, including individual chats, group chats, more
Instagram for iPad to launch soon with advanced features: Report
Instagram for iPad to launch soon with advanced features: Report
Meta is likely to offer advanced layout for scrolling, browsing, and watching videos on Instagram iPad app
Elon Musk announces XChat with ‘Bitcoin-Style' encryption: What’s inside
Elon Musk announces XChat with ‘Bitcoin-Style' encryption: What’s inside
Encrypted DMs have been crucial feature of X, providing end-to-end encrypted experience
OpenAI to turn ChatGPT into 'Super Assistant' amid AI popularity
OpenAI to turn ChatGPT into 'Super Assistant' amid AI popularity
ChatGPT to be evolved in a perfect assistant that can exceed in all walks of life