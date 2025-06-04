WWDC 2025: iOS 26 likely to bring new features for iPhone users

iOS 26 is anticipated to be unleashed at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025).
The Cupertino-based tech giant is highly expected to announce a revamped design with the iOS 26 update.
Notably, a new report sheds some light on a few new features that could make their way to Apple Music, Messages, Notes, and CarPlay. iOS 26 (formerly expected to arrive as iOS 19) will be launched to eligible iPhone models later this year.
Apple's messages app to get support for translation, polls
According to 9to5Mac, Apple will introduce a new automatic translation feature on the Messages app when iOS 26 rolls out.
It is said to automatically translate messages that are sent and received and could come in handy while interacting with users who speak another language, especially while travelling.
The Messages app is likely to add support for creating polls, a feature that is already offered by rival WhatsApp.
To note, it is unclear whether these features will be fully supported on older devices that lack support for Apple's AI suite.
Apple is expected to redesign its smartphone, tablet, and wearable operating systems at WWDC 2025 this year, and the CarPlay experience is likely to get an upgrade.
WWDC 2025 date
WWDC 2025 is officially set to begin on June 9, 2025, at 10am PDT.
The company is expected to unveil changes to its operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS.
How to watch WWDC 2025?
You can watch the keynote and subsequent sessions through Apple’s event page or head to Apple’s YouTube channel to watch them.