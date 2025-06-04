Cristiano Ronaldo receives major honour amid uncertain club future

Cristiano Ronaldo has been making his name in the fashion world along with his decorated football career.
A study by menswear fashion experts boohooMan analysed Google search data relating to over 200 of the year's most newsworthy male celebrities.
According to Google, the Portugal footballer has been named as the biggest style inspiration over the last year.
The football legend has a astonishing average monthly search volume of 27,788 related to his fashion, reflecting his influence outside the pitch.
Known for his sophisticated style, Ronaldo is often seen in tailored three-piece suits or chic street-wear.
With his Instagram following of 644 million, the Portugal player has the power to make any brand his own and has become an icon for fans worldwide.
Moreover, Ronaldo has also won hearts by making a young girl's dream come true simply by just meeting her.
Inaya, a 11-year-old girl, fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer had the opportunity to chat and take adorable snaps with her idol.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner warmly welcomed the girl and her dad Joaquim, who surprised his daughter with plane tickets to Munich and a match between Germany and Portugal.
Notably, Kansas City Chiefs' tight-end Travis Kelce has also made headlines for his style as he secured the fifth position in the list of most fashionable men.
Other athletes included in the top 10 most fashionable men are former football star David Beckham and F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.
Cristiano Ronaldo uncertain future
Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo has been gearing for the Nations League Final Four.
Following which, he will re-shift his focus on clubs as speculations surrounding his career are abuzz as many experts think he might remain with Al-Nassr or transfer to another team, including rivals Al-Hilal.