ChatGPT rolls out meeting recording and connectors for Google Drive, more

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has rolled out a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge features for business users such as incorporations with several cloud services, meeting recording, and MCP connection support to connect tools.
As part of the release, ChatGPT is attracting connectors for Dropbox, Box, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Google Drive, enabling the loading chatbot to look for information across users’ own services to answer their questions.
OpenAI launches cutting-edge features
The ChatGPT manufacturer stated that the latest feature will follow the company’s access control hierarchy. The recently launched feature can create notes with time-stamped citations.
In addition, it allows users to convert action items into a Canvas document, the company’s feature for writing and coding projects.
The feature aims to outdo ClickUp, Zoom, and, more recently, Notion, which have all added several kinds of transcription and meeting summarisation features to their products.
Furthermore, OpenAI released deep research connectors for HubSpot, Linear, and select Microsoft and Google tools in beta. The company stated that users can now prepare detailed research reports via Deep Research using knowledge and data from these sources with web information.
Notably, connectors are currently accessible to all paid users.
Customers can further utilise model context protocol (MCP) to connect to other tools for deep research, which is currently accessible for Pro, Team, and Enterprise users.
OpenAI is adding a range of advanced features to ChatGPT to attract more business use in enterprise settings, using its first-mover advantage over rivals such as Notion and Context.