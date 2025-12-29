Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami set for high-profile South America preseason tour

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are gearing up for the 2026 season with a major preseason tour across South America.
The MLS champions will play a series of high-profile friendlies in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador as part of their preparations to defend their title.
The tour will begin on January 24 at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva where they will face Peruvian giants Alianza Lima, one of Peru's biggest and most successful clubs, before continuing with additional fixtures.
This marks Miami's second consecutive preseason visit to Peru.
The Herons will then travel to Colombia to face Atlético Nacional on January 31 at Estadio Atanasio Girardot.
The tour will concludes in Ecuador where the club will play against Barcelona SC on February 7 at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.
Inter Miami will then return to Florida to prepare for the first game of the MLS season on February 21 against LAFC.
On the other hand, the Argentine icon has been crowned the best athlete of the 21sth century by Le Journal de Quebec for his outstanding achievements and awards.
He even surpassed his rival Cristiano Ronaldo, along with several other major athletes including NFL star Tom Brady.