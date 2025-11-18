Keith Urban brings ‘Pink Pony Club’ to exclusive Mar-a-Lago event with Trump

Keith Urban delivered a private performance of Chappell Roan’s hit Pink Pony Club at a Mar-a-Lago party attended by President Donald Trump.
On Monday, the Let It Roll singer and the US President both attended Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt’s private party.
Trump was seen beside 65-year-old Australian businessman Pratt, who donated $10 million to his 2024 campaign and pledged $5 billion for U.S. reindustrialization.
During the party, a video shared on Instagram showed Urban performing Bob Marley’s Is This Love and Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club.
Notably, Urban has also performed Pink Pony Club during his recent concerts.
According to Them, he revealed on the Canadian web series Intimate and Interactive that the song nearly made him cry.
“Who doesn’t wanna find a safe place, wherever that is? You just wanna find your people — doesn’t matter what that is, just somewhere where you finally realize you belong there," Urban said, adding, "God, that speaks to me.”
In 2017, Urban said he wasn’t sure about performing at the White House under Trump, noting he wanted to do what’s right, according to The Hill.
To note, Keith Urban’s performance came after he broke his social media silence amid calling it quits with Nicole Kidman.
Months after ending his 19-year marriage, 58-year-old Keith Urban shared an Instagram clip of his interview with Blake Shelton, candidly discussing life on tour for Shelton’s new show The Road.