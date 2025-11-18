Entertainment

Keith Urban brings ‘Pink Pony Club’ to exclusive Mar-a-Lago event with Trump

Keith Urban and President Donald Trump attended Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt’s private party

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Keith Urban brings ‘Pink Pony Club’ to exclusive Mar-a-Lago event with Trump
Keith Urban brings ‘Pink Pony Club’ to exclusive Mar-a-Lago event with Trump

Keith Urban delivered a private performance of Chappell Roan’s hit Pink Pony Club at a Mar-a-Lago party attended by President Donald Trump.

On Monday, the Let It Roll singer and the US President both attended Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt’s private party.

Trump was seen beside 65-year-old Australian businessman Pratt, who donated $10 million to his 2024 campaign and pledged $5 billion for U.S. reindustrialization.

During the party, a video shared on Instagram showed Urban performing Bob Marley’s Is This Love and Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club.

Notably, Urban has also performed Pink Pony Club during his recent concerts.

According to Them, he revealed on the Canadian web series Intimate and Interactive that the song nearly made him cry.

“Who doesn’t wanna find a safe place, wherever that is? You just wanna find your people — doesn’t matter what that is, just somewhere where you finally realize you belong there," Urban said, adding, "God, that speaks to me.”

In 2017, Urban said he wasn’t sure about performing at the White House under Trump, noting he wanted to do what’s right, according to The Hill.

To note, Keith Urban’s performance came after he broke his social media silence amid calling it quits with Nicole Kidman.

Months after ending his 19-year marriage, 58-year-old Keith Urban shared an Instagram clip of his interview with Blake Shelton, candidly discussing life on tour for Shelton’s new show The Road.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Taylor Swift's wedding-day at risk after recent outing with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's wedding-day at risk after recent outing with Travis Kelce
'The Life of a Show Girl' hitmaker has been branded a 'sitting duck' for a potential wedding-day

Tom Cruise finally reacts to ex-Nicole Kidman’s split from Keith Urban

Tom Cruise finally reacts to ex-Nicole Kidman’s split from Keith Urban
The 'Mission: Impossible' star married to the 'Eyes Wide Shut' star from 1990–2001

Liev Schreiber undergoes major tests after being rushed to hospital

Liev Schreiber undergoes major tests after being rushed to hospital
Liev Schreiber disclosed that he was diagnosed with a rare condition called transient global amnesia last year

Ariana Grande reinvents Glinda with dark glam at 'Wicked: For Good' NYC premiere

Ariana Grande reinvents Glinda with dark glam at 'Wicked: For Good' NYC premiere
The '7 Rings' singer marked the attendance at the New York City premiere of 'Wicked: For Good'

Penn Badgley, Domino Kirke detail marriage crisis after two tragic miscarriages

Penn Badgley, Domino Kirke detail marriage crisis after two tragic miscarriages
The 'You' star explained the major losses in life in his new book of essays

Ariana Grande, Cher team up for ‘SNL’ Christmas special

Ariana Grande, Cher team up for ‘SNL’ Christmas special
Ariana Grande announced to host 'Saturday Night Live' alongside Cher, who return as musical guest in nearly 40 years

Dwayne Johnson drops first look at 'Moana' starring Catherine Laga‘aia

Dwayne Johnson drops first look at 'Moana' starring Catherine Laga‘aia
Dwayne Johnson shares powerful new teaser for Disney’s live-action 'Moana' with Catherine Laga‘aia leading the waves

Kris Jenner admits keeping ties with daughters’ exes: ‘I love these men’

Kris Jenner admits keeping ties with daughters’ exes: ‘I love these men’
Kris Jenner makes embarassing confession of being in touch with daughters' problematic exes

Nick Jonas mind blown by Priyanka Chopra’s ‘breathtaking’ ethnic look

Nick Jonas mind blown by Priyanka Chopra’s ‘breathtaking’ ethnic look
The Jonas Brothers star gushes over his wife Priyanka Chopra’s mesmerizing traditional look in loving update

Zendaya surprises Tom Holland on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ set

Zendaya surprises Tom Holland on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ set
Tom Holland and Zendaya prove they are power couple on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set

Timothée Chalamet enjoys ‘freedom’ after Kylie Jenner breakup

Timothée Chalamet enjoys ‘freedom’ after Kylie Jenner breakup
Timothée Chalamet turns 'celebratory mode' on after breaking up with Kylie Jenner

Tom Cruise turns heads with Sydney Sweeney after Ana de Armas split

Tom Cruise turns heads with Sydney Sweeney after Ana de Armas split
The 'Christy' star and the 'Top Gun' icon were seen sharing a lively conversation