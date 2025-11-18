Entertainment

Liev Schreiber undergoes major tests after being rushed to hospital

Liev Schreiber disclosed that he was diagnosed with a rare condition called transient global amnesia last year

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Liev Schreiber undergoes major tests after being rushed to hospital
Liev Schreiber undergoes major tests after being rushed to hospital

Liev Schreiber was rushed to a hospital where he is currently undergoing a series of medical tests.

As per TMZ, the Ray Donovan star checked into a hospital on Sunday after suffering a dramatic headache.

Schreiber, the ex of Naomi Watts, reportedly spent the night in the hospital and underwent a series of medical tests on Monday.

It was reported that Schreiber moved around without issue in the hospital, though what triggered his headache remains unknown.

In 1996, Schreiber's role in Scream marked a breakthrough in his career and his more recent credits are The Perfect Couple and Caught Stealing.

The San Francisco-born actor married Taylor Neisen, 32, whom he met in 2017. 

They exchanged vows in July 2023 and became parents to their daughter, Hazel Bee, in August 2023

Schreiber also welcomes son Sasha, 17, and daughter Kai, 16 — who came out as transgender earlier this year — with his ex Naomi, 57.

The couple were in a relationship for 11 years before parting the ways up in September 2016.

Notably, it's not the first time the Caught Stealing actor has had a health scare related to a headache.

In 2024, Liev Schreiber disclosed that he was diagnosed with a rare condition called transient global amnesia (TGA), brought on by a migraine, while performing in Doubt: A Parable on Broadway.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Ariana Grande reinvents Glinda with dark glam at 'Wicked: For Good' NYC premiere

Ariana Grande reinvents Glinda with dark glam at 'Wicked: For Good' NYC premiere
The '7 Rings' singer marked the attendance at the New York City premiere of 'Wicked: For Good'

Penn Badgley, Domino Kirke detail marriage crisis after two tragic miscarriages

Penn Badgley, Domino Kirke detail marriage crisis after two tragic miscarriages
The 'You' star explained the major losses in life in his new book of essays

Ariana Grande, Cher team up for ‘SNL’ Christmas special

Ariana Grande, Cher team up for ‘SNL’ Christmas special
Ariana Grande announced to host 'Saturday Night Live' alongside Cher, who return as musical guest in nearly 40 years

Dwayne Johnson drops first look at 'Moana' starring Catherine Laga‘aia

Dwayne Johnson drops first look at 'Moana' starring Catherine Laga‘aia
Dwayne Johnson shares powerful new teaser for Disney’s live-action 'Moana' with Catherine Laga‘aia leading the waves

Kris Jenner admits keeping ties with daughters’ exes: ‘I love these men’

Kris Jenner admits keeping ties with daughters’ exes: ‘I love these men’
Kris Jenner makes embarassing confession of being in touch with daughters' problematic exes

Nick Jonas mind blown by Priyanka Chopra’s ‘breathtaking’ ethnic look

Nick Jonas mind blown by Priyanka Chopra’s ‘breathtaking’ ethnic look
The Jonas Brothers star gushes over his wife Priyanka Chopra’s mesmerizing traditional look in loving update

Zendaya surprises Tom Holland on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ set

Zendaya surprises Tom Holland on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ set
Tom Holland and Zendaya prove they are power couple on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set

Timothée Chalamet enjoys ‘freedom’ after Kylie Jenner breakup

Timothée Chalamet enjoys ‘freedom’ after Kylie Jenner breakup
Timothée Chalamet turns 'celebratory mode' on after breaking up with Kylie Jenner

Tom Cruise turns heads with Sydney Sweeney after Ana de Armas split

Tom Cruise turns heads with Sydney Sweeney after Ana de Armas split
The 'Christy' star and the 'Top Gun' icon were seen sharing a lively conversation

Top movies of 2025: From ‘Superman’ to ‘Mission Impossible 8’

Top movies of 2025: From ‘Superman’ to ‘Mission Impossible 8’
From ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ to ‘Superman’: Here’s a list of blockbusters films released in 2025

Selena Gomez enjoys newlywed phase with Benny Blanco in rare outing

Selena Gomez enjoys newlywed phase with Benny Blanco in rare outing
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on September 27

Dolly Parton receives Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at Governors Awards 2025

Dolly Parton receives Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at Governors Awards 2025
The ‘Jolene’ hitmaker shares heartfelt video message upon being honored with prestigious Academy Honorary Award