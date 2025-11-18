Liev Schreiber undergoes major tests after being rushed to hospital

Liev Schreiber was rushed to a hospital where he is currently undergoing a series of medical tests.
As per TMZ, the Ray Donovan star checked into a hospital on Sunday after suffering a dramatic headache.
Schreiber, the ex of Naomi Watts, reportedly spent the night in the hospital and underwent a series of medical tests on Monday.
It was reported that Schreiber moved around without issue in the hospital, though what triggered his headache remains unknown.
In 1996, Schreiber's role in Scream marked a breakthrough in his career and his more recent credits are The Perfect Couple and Caught Stealing.
The San Francisco-born actor married Taylor Neisen, 32, whom he met in 2017.
They exchanged vows in July 2023 and became parents to their daughter, Hazel Bee, in August 2023
Schreiber also welcomes son Sasha, 17, and daughter Kai, 16 — who came out as transgender earlier this year — with his ex Naomi, 57.
The couple were in a relationship for 11 years before parting the ways up in September 2016.
Notably, it's not the first time the Caught Stealing actor has had a health scare related to a headache.
In 2024, Liev Schreiber disclosed that he was diagnosed with a rare condition called transient global amnesia (TGA), brought on by a migraine, while performing in Doubt: A Parable on Broadway.