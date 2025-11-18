Entertainment

Tom Cruise finally reacts to ex-Nicole Kidman’s split from Keith Urban

The 'Mission: Impossible' star married to the 'Eyes Wide Shut' star from 1990–2001

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Tom Cruise has broken his silence on Nicole Kidman’s split from Keith Urban.

The Mission: Impossible star married to the Eyes Wide Shut star from 1990–2001, reportedly called her split from Keith Urban “karma” for how she treated him after their breakup.

“When Tom and Nicole split, he caught all the blame and she got all the sympathy. He was painted as the bad guy ... that stuck with him for years,” an insider told International Business Times.

The source went on to say, “Tom was really stung by the way Nicole handled their break-up. She went on TV, made digs about his height, and painted herself as the victim, while he stayed silent and took the hits.”

As per the source, the Top Gun star felt "proven right" now that Nicole has separated from her second husband.

“It annoyed him when this guy was painted as this saintly figure who’d swooped in on a white horse, so to speak, and rescued Nicole from the hellish memory of their marriage,” they said.

The tipster noted, “He's following the divorce news closely, and a part of him feels badly for her, since he knows how much she’s hurting. At the same time, he's also allowing himself a little pat on the back and telling people close to him that this is karma doing its thing.”

They shared, “Bottom line: He thought they were a hyped up couple who clearly had very little in common from the get-go — now he's been proved right.”

Tom and Nicole were a ‘90s Hollywood power couple who split in 2001, reportedly over her refusal to convert their family to Scientology.

In 2006, Tom married Katie Holmes, and they have a daughter, Suri, 19.

