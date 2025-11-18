Ariana Grande reinvents Glinda with dark glam at 'Wicked: For Good' NYC premiere

Ariana Grande turned heads at the New York City premiere of Wicked: For Good, putting a bold, edgy twist on Glinda’s iconic look.
On Monday, November 17, the 7 Rings singer marked the attendance at the New York City premiere of Wicked: For Good.
Grande stunned in a two-tone corseted gown, combining a black bodice with asymmetrical lace detailing along the neckline and a voluminous ballet-pink tulle skirt.
She completed the look with a sleek, pulled-back ponytail tied with a black bow, classic winged eyeliner, and a soft blush glow.
Grande launched the Wicked: For Good press tour debuting a striking new hair color, surprising fans with her first brunette look in three years.
In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the Oscar-nominated singer shared the story and significance behind the change.
"It's fun to play with the storytelling on the press tour," she said before explaining how she approached dressing for promotion this time around versus last.
"With the first [Wicked] press tour, I wanted to celebrate Glinda in a more on-the-nose way, and be an extension of her and extend the time with her through clothes, through the blonde and through everything," Grande explained.
"Now I can show up as the actress who played her and play into the darker tones of the movie. It's fun to play with hair and makeup and fashion," she added.
In Wicked: For Good, Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, is a central character with a complex arc, evolving from a popular, privileged young woman into a conflicted public figure known as Glinda the Good.