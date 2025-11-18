Entertainment

Taylor Swift's wedding-day at risk after recent outing with Travis Kelce

'The Life of a Show Girl' hitmaker has been branded a 'sitting duck' for a potential wedding-day

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Taylor Swifts wedding-day at risk after recent outing with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift's wedding-day at risk after recent outing with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s upcoming wedding day is reportedly at risk after her recent night out with Travis Kelce.

As per Radaronline, a source shared that The Life of a Show Girl hitmaker has been branded a 'sitting duck' for a potential wedding-day heist after showcasing her dazzling diamond collection during a date night with the NFL star.

A Hollywood security consultant familiar with Hollywood clients said, "There are gangs that treat this like a business. They study the patterns – where she dines, when she flies, what her security rotation looks like. Posting or being photographed with high-value jewelry just adds incentive."

According to experts, celebrity weddings are prime targets for security threats due to the abundance of valuables and predictable timings.

A former bodyguard said, "A wedding for someone like Taylor Swift is a dream scenario for thieves – high-profile guests, expensive gifts, staff turnover, and everyone distracted, plus the millions of dollars of jewelry she will be wearing. Without airtight protocols, it's chaos waiting to happen and she will potentially be a sitting duck for a heist."

Despite her reputation for careful planning, sources claim Swift’s Eras tour and nonstop trips between New York, Nashville, and Kansas City make security harder to control.

"It's not about whether she's careless," said a source.

An insider added, "It's that her life is public property – her every move is charted. Criminals don't need to guess where she'll be on any given night."

Notably, the concerns arose after Swift and Kelce were spotted dining at New York’s Polo Bar, where the Lover singer’ simple black outfit highlighted her diamond accessories — including a $14,000 lariat-and-lock necklace, her Artifex engagement ring, and a $3,950 Louis Vuitton ring.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Tom Cruise finally reacts to ex-Nicole Kidman’s split from Keith Urban

Tom Cruise finally reacts to ex-Nicole Kidman’s split from Keith Urban
The 'Mission: Impossible' star married to the 'Eyes Wide Shut' star from 1990–2001

Liev Schreiber undergoes major tests after being rushed to hospital

Liev Schreiber undergoes major tests after being rushed to hospital
Liev Schreiber disclosed that he was diagnosed with a rare condition called transient global amnesia last year

Ariana Grande reinvents Glinda with dark glam at 'Wicked: For Good' NYC premiere

Ariana Grande reinvents Glinda with dark glam at 'Wicked: For Good' NYC premiere
The '7 Rings' singer marked the attendance at the New York City premiere of 'Wicked: For Good'

Penn Badgley, Domino Kirke detail marriage crisis after two tragic miscarriages

Penn Badgley, Domino Kirke detail marriage crisis after two tragic miscarriages
The 'You' star explained the major losses in life in his new book of essays

Ariana Grande, Cher team up for ‘SNL’ Christmas special

Ariana Grande, Cher team up for ‘SNL’ Christmas special
Ariana Grande announced to host 'Saturday Night Live' alongside Cher, who return as musical guest in nearly 40 years

Dwayne Johnson drops first look at 'Moana' starring Catherine Laga‘aia

Dwayne Johnson drops first look at 'Moana' starring Catherine Laga‘aia
Dwayne Johnson shares powerful new teaser for Disney’s live-action 'Moana' with Catherine Laga‘aia leading the waves

Kris Jenner admits keeping ties with daughters’ exes: ‘I love these men’

Kris Jenner admits keeping ties with daughters’ exes: ‘I love these men’
Kris Jenner makes embarassing confession of being in touch with daughters' problematic exes

Nick Jonas mind blown by Priyanka Chopra’s ‘breathtaking’ ethnic look

Nick Jonas mind blown by Priyanka Chopra’s ‘breathtaking’ ethnic look
The Jonas Brothers star gushes over his wife Priyanka Chopra’s mesmerizing traditional look in loving update

Zendaya surprises Tom Holland on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ set

Zendaya surprises Tom Holland on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ set
Tom Holland and Zendaya prove they are power couple on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set

Timothée Chalamet enjoys ‘freedom’ after Kylie Jenner breakup

Timothée Chalamet enjoys ‘freedom’ after Kylie Jenner breakup
Timothée Chalamet turns 'celebratory mode' on after breaking up with Kylie Jenner

Tom Cruise turns heads with Sydney Sweeney after Ana de Armas split

Tom Cruise turns heads with Sydney Sweeney after Ana de Armas split
The 'Christy' star and the 'Top Gun' icon were seen sharing a lively conversation

Top movies of 2025: From ‘Superman’ to ‘Mission Impossible 8’

Top movies of 2025: From ‘Superman’ to ‘Mission Impossible 8’
From ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ to ‘Superman’: Here’s a list of blockbusters films released in 2025