Prince William hints at family rift after Prince Harry’s heartfelt letter

Prince William makes rare family confession while visiting Prince Harry's old regiment

Prince William has made some rare family remarks amid ongoing rift with estranged brother Prince Harry.

On Wednesday, June 4, the Prince of Wales visited the Suffolk home of the Army Air Corps (AAC) as a Colonel-in-Chief.

During the landmark visit, he spoke with soldiers and personnel stationed there.

In one of the interaction, the future King reflected on tensions that might arise between the soldiers and family members.

William asked, "Is the pace of life good at the moment? Families okay? See you enough? Some of them might not want to see you that much. It's a mixed bag sometimes."

Prince William ‘proud’ to become Colonel-in-Chief:

Shortly after the visit, Prince William released exclusive pictures from the outing and shared a lengthy statement on Instagram.

The Prince of Wales wrote, “Proud to visit the Army Air Corps as its Colonel-in-Chief. Great to spend time with the soldiers and their families here at Wattisham Air Base. Thank you for the warm welcome and heartening to see the strength of the regiment’s community.”


He added, “Very impressed by the relentless commitment, physical capability and mental acuity on display at the combat PT session. An excellent reflection of the Army Air Corps’ readiness and professionalism!”

To note, Prince Harry served as an Apache helicopter commander and co-pilot gunner at Army Air Corp regiment.

