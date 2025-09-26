Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro released with advanced specs: Check prices 

Xiaomi has released its new high-end smartphones, the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, packed with a range of cutting-edge features, designed to outdo Apple’s flagship iPhone 17 series.
During a livestream on Friday, September 26, 2025, Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun showcased the devices, underscoring superior battery life, display quality, and camera performance.
Xiaomi 17 Pro features
The Xiaomi 17 Pro consists of a 6.3-inch LTPO display with 1-120Hz with a 2.7-inch back display for selfies, notifications, and music controls.
The recently introduced handset is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, offering an ample amount of space for your media files.
For optics, a triple 50MP camera system with a periscope telephoto lens with 5x zoom and macro capabilities.
In terms of battery performance, the phone features a 6,300mAh battery with 100W wired, 50W wireless, and 22.5W reverse charging.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max features
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max consists of a 6.9-inch display and a 2.9-inch rear screen, powered by a massive 7,500mAh battery with identical charging speeds.
Additionally, it is integrated with a Snapdragon processor but features a larger telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture for improved zoom.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and 17 Pro price and availability
Xiaomi 17 Pro prices start from $700 scaling up to $840. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max price is available for $840-$980.
Initially, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Pro models have rolled out in China, with global launch expected in the near future with higher prices.