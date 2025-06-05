Prince Albert makes surprise appearance at his children’s school ahead of key event

Prince Albert delighted his children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, with a surprise visit to their school.
The Prince of Monaco made an unexpected appearance at his 10-year-old twins' school, surprising Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who were taking part in a special assembly focused on bee conservation.
The twins donned their red school uniforms to attend the assembly, delivering presentations about protecting bees.
Both Jacques and Gabriella took the center stage for their speaking roles in the school performance.
The aim of this academic project was to raise awareness about bee conservation and the challenges facing these vital pollinators.
The initiative was organised by the French Apidology Observatory, founded by billionaire Thierry Dufresne, who has worked with major fashion and luxury brands in France.
It seeks to inform young minds about the indispensable part bees play in supporting natural ecosystems.
During assembly, Albert and the other attendees gave hand gestures to show their reaction to the information being relayed.
To nota, Prince Albert share two twins Jacques and Gabriella with his wife Princess Chalrene.
The twins were born in December 2014 and they are the first pair of twins in the history of Monaco's royal house.
Prince Albert to welcome Emmanuel Macron:
Prince Albert recent engagement came after the Monegasque Palace announced that French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron will make a state visit to the principality on June 7 and 8.