Is Meghan Markle pregnant with baby no.3? new viral video sparks frenzy

Meghan Markle has sent the internet into frenzy with her dancing video alongside Prince Harry.
The Duchess of Sussex marked her and Harry's beloved daughter, Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 with heartfelt Instagram tributes.
Meghan took Lili's birthday celebration a little too far with a throwback video of her dancing inside a hospital's room.
In the video, which was seemingly filmed on the same day Lili was born, Meghan was seen twerking with goofy expressions on her face.
"Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do!" wrote Meghan alongside the video.
Shortly after the video went viral on social media it was met with mixed reactions from fans.
While a handful of users started wondering if the As Ever founder, who already shares Lilibet and a son, Prince Archie with Harry is pregnant with baby no. 3.
Meghan Markle's video also sparked outrage among royal circles with many commentators dubbing it as, "cringe" and "embarrasing"