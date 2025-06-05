Entertainment

Justin Bieber celebrates dad Jeremy’s 50th birthday with sweet wish

Justin Bieber was born on March 1, to parents, Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette

Justin Bieber celebrated his father Jeremy Bieber’s 50th birthday with a touching virtual tribute.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the Sorry singer penned a sweet and simple wish for his father.

He shared a black-and-white screenshot from a video call, in which Justin and Jeremy both could be seen radiating joy as they shared a sweet moment.

“Happy Birthday Dad,” he simply penned over the photo as a classic birthday song, Las Mañanitas a Mi Madrem, played in the background.

Justin’s sweet wish for father comes week after they enjoyed golfing in Stratford, Ontario.

On Sunday, May 18, the Baby hit-maker shared a slew of silly selfies with dad at the Stratford Municipal Golf course.

"Shot 82 at the Stratford muni today. beat my dad,” he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, on March 1, Jeremy marked Justin’s birthday with a sweet throwback snap of him as a baby, sitting in a bucket with a rubber duck.

About Justin Bieber’s family

Justin Bieber was born to parents, Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette. While Justin's mother didn't have more children, his father has four other kids, daughters, Jazmyn, Allie and Bay, and a son Jaxon.

The Sorry singer himslef became a father for the first time when his wife, Hailey Bieber, gave birth to their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year. 

