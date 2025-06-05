Royal

King Charles channels ‘London Boy’ vibes in nod to Taylor Swift during rainy stroll

The 76-year-old monarch stepped out on Thursday to make surprise appearances in rainy London

  • by Web Desk
  |



King Charles is channeling his inner Swiftie in London!

The 76-year-old monarch braved the rain on Thursday to make multiple surprise appearances in East London.

Taking to their Instagram account, the Royal Family shared the heartfelt glimpses into King Charles' cheerful day with a playful nod to Taylor Swift.

In the video, the father of Prince William could be seen visiting the inaugural SXSW London festival in Shoreditch before meeting locals at Old Spitalfields Market while braving the rain.

However, it was an unexpected Swift reference that truly stole the spotlight as the pop star's single, London Boy, played in the background of the clip.

“Shoreditch in the afternoon!” the King wrote in the caption, referencing Swift's lyrics from her hit song.

The caption continued, “Hosted for the first time in Europe, The King has visited @SXSWLondon, a culture, technology and creativity festival in Shoreditch, East London. Originating in Austin, Texas, the festival aims to serve as a platform to showcase the future of the creative industries, supporting emerging artists and innovative projects.”

“Before departing, His Majesty popped into Old Spitalfields Market to meet locals and speak to stallholders working the market’s ‘Antiques Thursday,’” the caption added.

About 'London Boy'

London Boy is a song by Taylor Swift from her seventh studio album, Lover, which was released in 2019.

The song is widely believed to have been inspired by Swift's then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who lives in London.

