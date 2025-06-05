Entertainment

Tom Felton to reprise Draco Malfoy after 14 years for Broadway’s ‘Cursed Child’

Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy in all eight installments of the 'Harry Potter' film series

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Draco Malfoy is returning after 14 Years!

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in all eight installments of the Harry Potter film series, is all set to reprise his iconic role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

According to the exciting announcement, made on the Today show on Thursday, June 5, Felton will make his Broadway debut as the now-adult Draco from Aaron Bartz.

The 37-year-old Harry Potter alum will appear as Draco at the Lyric Theatre in New York City starting from November 11, for 19 weeks.

Felton’s reprisal of role will mark as the first time any actor from the original movies has starred in Broadway’s stage show, which first kicked off in London in 2016.

"It's very much a pinch-me kind of situation," Felton said on Today.

He further added, "I keep thinking I'm dreaming. I let go of that character 16 years ago, and now getting a chance to step back into his shoes — as a father this time, in a new story — I get to meet Draco as an adult, which is very exciting."

Felton also admitted that he "cried" when he donned the character's signature platinum wig again after so long, as the franchise was "such a huge part of my childhood."

About ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child takes place 19 years after the closing of the seventh book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

It picks up right where author J.K. Rowling left off: at Platform 9 3/4, with Harry and his wife Ginny (née Weasley) saying goodbye to their younger son Albus as he heads off to his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

