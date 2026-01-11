Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Jill Scott releases 2nd track from new album 'To Whom This May Concern'

Jill Scott is set to create history as she surprised fans with a new addictive track, Pressha, from her upcoming music album, To Whom This May Concern. 

The 53-year-old American singer-songwriter and model dropped another single offering from her highly anticipated sixth studio album. 

Notably, the soul-bearing song, Pressha, is reportedly details the three-time Grammy winner’s signature truth-telling.

The track also confronts the invisible weight of societal expectations, beauty myths, status games, and the pressure to conform. 

Over the weekend, Scott turned to her Instagram account to release the first glimpse into her new song, with the exclusive poster featuring the music producer, Ekzakt.

"To Whom This May Concern (my new album had and has a bevvy of thoughtful, talented and focused folk to assist me on my work. Sometimes a musician, sometimes just a releasing friend to laugh with. We had fun!!! This 2nd song is called "PRESSHA" Creating takes a village. I’m sharing my beautiful people most literally. @ekzaktxl thank you!!!!!" the 53-year-old singer noted.

Before releasing Pressha, Jill Scott dropped the first song, BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE, from her new music album, To Whom This May Concern, which will premiere on February 13th, 2026. 

