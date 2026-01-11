Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

Prince Harry's plan to bring his kids to homeland faces another big obstacle

The Duke of Sussex faces another major obstacle before his much-awaited visit to the United Kingdom in January this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince Harry has faced another major obstacle in bringing his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the United Kingdom, which remains out of reach. 

The Duke of Sussex reportedly wanted to show his children, whom he shares with his wife, Meghan Markle, his homeland, where he spent his entire childhood alongside his elder brother, Prince William. 

However, his dream to show Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet his favorite land remained a dream as he is still unable to arrange strict security protocols for his family in the UK.

Despite his visit in January this year, the youngest son of King Charles III has no plans to bring his family.

The 41-year-old British Royal Family member was last seen in the UK in September, where he had a long-awaited reunion with the 77-year-old British monarch.

According to a source close to the duke, who recently revealed that the royal member, who stepped down from his senior working royal role in 2020, will consider all the aspects before taking his family to the UK.

"There will be all kinds of considerations, like the children’s school and other commitments. But if the security is sorted, that would open up the door to come back more with his family and bring the family over more. He’s been clear on that," the tipster noted.

For those unaware, Prince Harry is set to return to the UK this month as he prepares for his High Court legal case against Associated Newspapers Limited, which is expected to start on January 19th, 2026.  

