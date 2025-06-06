Miley Cyrus reflects on winning her first Grammy after close call with 2024 event

Miley Cyrus has revealed the exact moment she knew she was finally taking home her first Grammy—just hours after nearly missing the 2024 ceremony entirely due to a series of last-minute delays.
While conversing at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the Flower singer revealed the moment that she realized she had the first win in the bag.
Cyrus also admitted she came close to not arriving in time to accept the Grammy in person.
"Once I saw Mariah Carey, I knew I was gonna win. I had this whole idea in my mind of the butterfly and that metamorphosis," she explained.
Cyrus went on to say, "And she is the butterfly. Her album Butterfly has been such a North Star for me. So when I saw her, I kind of knew I was going to win. Because that was just... It was an MC. MC to MC; I knew I had to get it."
She continued, "I was so excited to meet Mariah Carey. Even if I didn't get the trophy, which was very cool... I mean, I love the trophy. But it was really about meeting her. I was so excited."
The Wrecking Ball singer mentioned that she almost missed the show, a moment she lightly touched on during her acceptance speech.
Miley Cyrus Grammys win:
Miley Cyrus won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song Flowers.
She also won a second Grammy, taking home Record of the Year, also for the lead single to her album Endless Summer Vacation.