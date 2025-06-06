Entertainment

Miley Cyrus reflects on winning her first Grammy after close call with 2024 event

'Flower' singer revealed the moment that she realized she had the first win

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Miley Cyrus reflects on winning her first Grammy after close call with 2024 event
Miley Cyrus reflects on winning her first Grammy after close call with 2024 event

Miley Cyrus has revealed the exact moment she knew she was finally taking home her first Grammy—just hours after nearly missing the 2024 ceremony entirely due to a series of last-minute delays.

While conversing at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the Flower singer revealed the moment that she realized she had the first win in the bag.

Cyrus also admitted she came close to not arriving in time to accept the Grammy in person.

"Once I saw Mariah Carey, I knew I was gonna win. I had this whole idea in my mind of the butterfly and that metamorphosis," she explained.

Cyrus went on to say, "And she is the butterfly. Her album Butterfly has been such a North Star for me. So when I saw her, I kind of knew I was going to win. Because that was just... It was an MC. MC to MC; I knew I had to get it."

She continued, "I was so excited to meet Mariah Carey. Even if I didn't get the trophy, which was very cool... I mean, I love the trophy. But it was really about meeting her. I was so excited."

The Wrecking Ball singer mentioned that she almost missed the show, a moment she lightly touched on during her acceptance speech.

Miley Cyrus Grammys win:

Miley Cyrus won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song Flowers.

She also won a second Grammy, taking home Record of the Year, also for the lead single to her album Endless Summer Vacation.

Sabrina Carpenter reveals connection between 'Manchild', Barry Keoghan
Sabrina Carpenter reveals connection between 'Manchild', Barry Keoghan
Sabrina Carpenter's new single 'Manchild' sparks rumours about ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan connection
Cillian Murphy confirmed to rejoin ‘28 Days Later’ franchise but with big twist
Cillian Murphy confirmed to rejoin ‘28 Days Later’ franchise but with big twist
The '28 Years Later' is set to hit theaters on June 20 while its second part is scheduled to release in 2026
Tom Felton to reprise Draco Malfoy after 14 years for Broadway’s ‘Cursed Child’
Tom Felton to reprise Draco Malfoy after 14 years for Broadway’s ‘Cursed Child’
Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy in all eight installments of the 'Harry Potter' film series
Rihanna seeks support for ‘high-energy’ sons during baby no. 3 arrival
Rihanna seeks support for ‘high-energy’ sons during baby no. 3 arrival
Rihanna, who is pregnant with her third child, shares two sons, RZA and Riot with partner A$AP Rocky
JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes take big step in their romance with heartfelt move
JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes take big step in their romance with heartfelt move
The ‘Karma’ singer went public with her romantic relationship with Chris Hughes on June 2, 2025
Miley Cyrus promises ‘unique visual experience’ to fans in exciting new post
Miley Cyrus promises ‘unique visual experience’ to fans in exciting new post
The ‘More to Lose’ hitmaker drops spectacular highlight from her upcoming musical film, ‘Something Beautiful: The Visual Album’
Justin Bieber celebrates dad Jeremy’s 50th birthday with sweet wish
Justin Bieber celebrates dad Jeremy’s 50th birthday with sweet wish
Justin Bieber was born on March 1, to parents, Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette
Sydney Sweeney stuns in five Bold Looks in one day to promote ‘Echo Valley’
Sydney Sweeney stuns in five Bold Looks in one day to promote ‘Echo Valley’
The 'Euphoria' star stepped out in an array of eye-catching looks on Wednesday to promote film 'Echo Valley'
‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo team up again
‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo team up again
'Wicked: For Good' set to release on November 21, 2025
Justin Bieber, Hailey stand by on decision of shedding old friendships
Justin Bieber, Hailey stand by on decision of shedding old friendships
'Peaches' crooner and the Rhode founder have totally revamped their social circle in recent months
Tom Cruise causes stir as he promotes girlfriend Ana de Armas’ ‘Ballerina’
Tom Cruise causes stir as he promotes girlfriend Ana de Armas’ ‘Ballerina’
The ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ star sparks a frenzy among fans by supporting Ana de Armas’s new film, ‘Ballerina’
Keanu Reeves welcomes Ana de Armas to ‘John Wick’ world with high praise
Keanu Reeves welcomes Ana de Armas to ‘John Wick’ world with high praise
Ana de Armas also shared her experience while working in ‘John Wick’ instalment