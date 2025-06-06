Entertainment

Madonna spills exciting beans about ‘Veronica Electronica’

Madonna's most-awaited project 'Veronica Electronica' will feature unreleased remixes from old album 'Ray of Light'

Madonna has shared some exciting details about her upcoming music project, Veronica Electronica.

The Grammy winner recently announced on her website that her new project will feature rare and unreleased remixes from her critically acclaimed 1998 album Ray of Light.

"The project was ultimately sidelined by the original album’s runaway success and the parade of hit singles that dominated the spotlight for more than a year," the statement read.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Madonna made a candid confession about the name of Veronica Electronica.

She stated, "Making my Ray of Light album was a seminal moment in my life as an artist. I was going through a huge metamorphosis. I had given birth to my daughter Lola. I had found my spiritual path and I was ready to shed a new skin and take a road less traveled by."

Madonna added,"I ventured into electronic music with William Orbit and I created an alter ego, taking one of my middle names- and Veronical Electronica was born. Meet my other half."

About Madonna’s upcoming record Veronica Electronica:

Madonna’s upcoming record Veronica Electronica will release next month, featuring eight singles from Ray of Light.

The upcoming album will feature newly edited versions of remixes by Peter Rauhofer, William Orbit, Sasha, BT and Victor Calderone. 

