Kim Kardashian pens sweet message for sister Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her younger sister Kendall Jenner’s milestone 30th birthday with a heartfelt message.
The SKIMS founder took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute, expressing her love and admiration for the model while wishing her a decade filled with the same joy and kindness she gives to others.
Kim shared the glimpses of a celebration from a lavish destination party attended by Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye.
For the birthday party, they all dressed in their best beach attire, matching in brown, black and pink.
She penned the caption, “Happy 30th Birthday @kendalljenner may this decade bring you the kind of love and joy you so freely give to everyone else.”
The Kardashians star concluded the post, “I love you more than you’ll ever understand!”
Although Kourtney and her brother Rob Kardashian were not seen at the celebration.
However, the Lemme founder marked Kendall’s milestone on Instagram, affectionately referring to her as the “queen of the world.”
Khloé also showered love on Kendall as she shared photos from the event on Instagram, along with a touching message for her younger sister.
"Something I’ve always admired and respected about you is how deeply and unapologetically you live in your truth. In a world where so many try to fit in or please others, you’ve always just been yourself," Khloé wrote.
"Effortlessly, courageously, authentically YOU. You do what makes your heart happy, and yet you still move through life with the most selfless, giving spirit," she continued.
Khloé noted, "That balance; living for your soul while still thinking of others, is something so rare, and it’s what makes you truly extraordinary."
Meanwhile, Kris Jenner also penned touching words for her daughter to mark Kendall Jenner’s birthday.