Princess Anne teases King Charles with witty jab during special royal event   

Princess Anne made light-hearted comments about her elder brother and the United Kingdom’s monarch, King Charles III, during an esteemed event at Buckingham Palace.
The 74-year-old Princess Royal attended a significant forum on Thursday, June 5th, to mark her 75th milestone birthday with a special cause.
GB News reported that Anne, who will turn 75 on August 15th, preferred to celebrate her special day by inviting 216 guests from 111 charitable organizations to the Palace.
During the event, Her Royal Highness thanked King Charles for allowing her to use Buckingham Palace for the special gathering before her 75 birthday celebrations.
Princess Anne joked about His Majesty during the key royal event:
The prominent member of the British Royal Family joked "I would just like to make the point that we're very fortunate that His Majesty has allowed us to use Buckingham Palace for this event," before cheekily stating, "And I need to say that."
Buckingham Palace shares official glimpses of Princess Anne's event in Buckingham Palace:
On Friday, June 6th, the official Instagram handle of The Royal Family shared exclusive glimpses from the prestigious occasion hosted by the Princess on the premises of Buckingham Palace.
"The Princess Royal has brought her affiliated charities together at a special forum in Buckingham Palace, to mark her forthcoming 75th birthday," the caption stated.
They also disclosed the event's major topics that were covered during the discussion, adding, "The event discussed key topics such as challenges facing the sector, public trust in charities, and the opportunities and risks presented by new technologies."
"Addressing guests, Her Royal Highness said, "The responsibility and respect that you give to your organizations, the people who work for you, and your beneficiaries, is perhaps the key to what makes you so important: respect and responsibility. Thank you very much for doing what you do," the mom-of-two remarked.
When did Princess Anne become patrons for the charitable causes:
Princess Anne invited charitable organizations in addition to her most longstanding patronages, Save the Children, which she became patron of in 1970, and Riding for the Disabled, of which she became patron in 1971.