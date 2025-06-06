Paris Hilton hits World Pride Festival with Cara Delevingne, Rita Ora   

Paris Hilton is ready to celebrate the World Pride Festival with her close pals, Cara Delevingne and Rita Ora.
The 44-year-old American actress-turned-businesswoman turned to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 5th, to share photos of herself entering into her pink-and-white private jet.
Hilton and Ora will reportedly perform on the first day of the star-studded event, which will take place on Friday, June 6th, 2025.
The House of Wax actress kicked off the slides with stunning footage featuring herself walking aside Ora and Delevingne.
She scribbled a heartwarming note over the video, "Let's go girls @ritaora @caradelevingne," she also included emojis of a plane, the LGBTQ+ pride flag, and the transgender pride flag.
The mom-of-two played the popular musician Shania Twain's hit song, Man! I Feel Like A Woman.
In another frame, Hilton wrote a caption that read, "World Pride, we're coming for you!"
This is not the first time Paris Hilton has performed at Pride festivals, including her spectacular performances at the shows for the past two years.
When the Pride Music Festival will happen?
World Pride Music Festival will be held in Washington on June 6 and 7, in partnership with Capital Pride.
In addition to Paris Hilton, Cara Delevingne, and Rita Ora, several celebrities will perform in the star-studded event including Jennifer Lopez, Troye Sivan, Reneé Rapp, Zedd, Kim Petras, Marina, RuPaul, Raye, Tinashe, and Trisha Paytas.